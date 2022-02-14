The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Kacey Musgraves headlines Ball Arena as part of her first-ever arena tour, while Paris-based electronic act Caravan Palace headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes rapper D Smoke at Cervantes' and DeVotchKa at Washington's in Fort Collins.
Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
D Smoke
Monday, February 14, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
$25
In 2019, California rapper D Smoke won the first season of the Netflix music competition show Rhythm + Flow, and followed it up a year later with his debut, Black Habits, which was nominated for two Grammys. Domani, Tiffany Gouché, Angelina Sherie and Troy Good are also on the bill.
DeVotchKa
Monday, February 14, 7 p.m.
Washington's, 132 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins
$25
DeVotchKa has made playing Valentine's (and Halloween) shows something of a tradition over the years, and tonight the quartet brings some love to Fort Collins.
Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini
Monday, February 14, 6 and 9 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$25-$35
Trombonist and vocalist Natalie Cressman, a member of the Trey Anastasio Band, plays Valentine's Day-themed shows in her Brazilian duo with guitarist and singer Ian Faquini. They'll release Auburn Whisper in April.
Caravan Palace
Tuesday, February 15, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$32.50-$60
The energetic French electronic act Caravan Palace takes cues from the Romanian jazz of Django Reinhardt while also tipping the hat to Daft Punk. Catch the eclectic tunes at the Fillmore.
Kacey Musgraves
Wednesday, February 16, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$149.50
Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves, who's won six Grammys, stops in Denver as part of her first-ever arena tour in support of her latest effort, Star-Crossed. King Princess and MUNA open.
William Elliott Whitmore
Thursday, February 17, and Friday, February 18, 9 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$23
Iowa roots-folk singer William Elliott Whitmore has been singing earnest, compelling songs for nearly two decades, and on Thursday you can hear them at Globe Hall. Wheelwright opens both nights.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].