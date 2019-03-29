 


Catfish and the Bottlemen headline the Ogden Theatre tonight.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | March 29, 2019 | 7:21am
Welsh indie-rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen headline the Ogden Theatre tonight, March 29, about a month ahead of the release of the group's new album, The Balance. San Diego alt-rock act Switchfoot will perform at the Fillmore Auditorium tomorrow, March 30.

It's also a great weekend for jazz,with Antonio Sanchez & Migration at the Boulder Theater tonight and the James Carter Organ Trio at Dazzle on Sunday. Also on tap are Robyn Hitchcock at Swallow Hill Music, Teenage Bottlerocket at the Marquis Theater and Consider the Source at Lost Lake. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Catfish & the Bottlemen
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Antonio Sanchez & Migration
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Muzzy Bear
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

JD McPherson
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels
$8 and up, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Kessel Run
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Willy Porter
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Dilly Dally
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Consider the Source
$15-$18, Lost Lake

Lost Dog Ensemble
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Itchy-O (also March 30)
9 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park

Bluebook
$12-$15, 7:30 p.m., ReCreative Denver

The Nobodys
$5, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Switchfoot
$35, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Kansas
$35-$125, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Walker & Royce
$22-$25, 7:30 p.m., Summit

PROF
$18.50-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Teenage Bottlerocket
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Robyn Hitchcock
$27-$29, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

Valley Queen
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

James Carter Organ Trio
$20-$35, 5:30 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

