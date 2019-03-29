The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Welsh indie-rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen headline the Ogden Theatre tonight, March 29, about a month ahead of the release of the group's new album, The Balance. San Diego alt-rock act Switchfoot will perform at the Fillmore Auditorium tomorrow, March 30.
It's also a great weekend for jazz,with Antonio Sanchez & Migration at the Boulder Theater tonight and the James Carter Organ Trio at Dazzle on Sunday. Also on tap are Robyn Hitchcock at Swallow Hill Music, Teenage Bottlerocket at the Marquis Theater and Consider the Source at Lost Lake. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, MARCH 29
Catfish & the Bottlemen
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Antonio Sanchez & Migration
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Muzzy Bear
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
JD McPherson
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels
$8 and up, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Kessel Run
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Willy Porter
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Dilly Dally
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Consider the Source
$15-$18, Lost Lake
Lost Dog Ensemble
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Itchy-O (also March 30)
9 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park
Bluebook
$12-$15, 7:30 p.m., ReCreative Denver
The Nobodys
$5, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
Switchfoot
$35, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Kansas
$35-$125, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Walker & Royce
$22-$25, 7:30 p.m., Summit
PROF
$18.50-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Teenage Bottlerocket
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Robyn Hitchcock
$27-$29, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
SUNDAY, MARCH 31
Valley Queen
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
James Carter Organ Trio
$20-$35, 5:30 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!