The Best Concerts of the Weekend

Gorillaz stream three shows in three different time zones as part of Song Machine Live.

While there are a few in-person concerts on Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage, including Old Man Saxon and Dragondeer, this weekend's lineup is mostly online. Gorillaz streams three shows from London in three different time zones as part of Song Machine Live; Lyle Lovett and Elvis Costello trade songs and conversation; Primus streams from Les Claypool's winery; GRiZ kicks off his seventh annual 12 Days of GRiZmas; and Purnell Steen plays a set as part of Dazzle's Bread & Jam. Here's our list of the best online concerts this weekend:

Fourth Annual Allman Family Revival

Friday, December 11, 7 p.m.

Online

$15

This live-stream celebration of Gregg Allman's birthday from the Ryman in Nashville includes performances from the Allman Betts Band and special guests Jimmy Hall (Wet Willie), Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Shannon McNally, Alex Orbison, JD Simo, Patrick Sweany and more.

Lyle Lovett and Elvis Costello

Friday, December 11, 7 p.m.

Online

$10

Legendary singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett and rock royalty Elvis Costello, who released Hey Clockface in October, will trade songs and have conversations. The stream will be available from December 11 through December 17.

Born Ruffians

Friday, December 11, 7 p.m.

Online

$15

Canadian indie-rock band Born Ruffians performs live as part of the third installment of its Shondi Festoon series. The band says Shondi Festoon is "everybody's favorite and very real and not made up winter holiday, inclusive to anyone and everyone who believes."

Old Man Saxon

Friday, December 11, 6 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Rapper Old Man Saxon plays a set at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.



Primus

Friday, December 11, 7 p.m.

Online

$15-$175

Primus presents "Alive From Pachyderm Station," a virtual concert filmed at Claypool Cellars, frontman Les Claypool's winery in Sebastopol, California. The After Slurp Pachyderm VIP Package includes a live Q&A with Claypool.

moe.

Friday, December 11, 6 p.m.

Online

$20

The full two-set virtual show from the lobby of the Palace Theatre was filmed during the rehearsals leading up to the moe.’s Drive In Fall Tour.

The Playground Ensemble

Friday, December 11, 5 p.m.

Online

Free

RemoteLab is the Playground Ensemble’s newest initiative to commission musical and multimedia creative works designed specifically for the features and limitations of online conferencing platforms. Watch musicians perform synchronously from various locations or actively participate in the creative process by making live, real-time contributions that inform the final musical product.

Bad Religion

Saturday, December 12, 3 p.m.

Online

$15-$40

Bad Religion celebrates forty years with the release of Decades, a four-episode streaming event filmed live at the Roxy in Hollywood, including the ’80s (12/12), ’90s (12/19), ’00s (12/26), and ’10s (1/2).

Dragondeer Trio

Saturday, December 12, 1 & 5:30 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Local psych-blues act Dragondeer plays two trio sets on Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

Gorillaz

Saturday, December 12, 4 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday, December 13, 12 p.m.

Online

$15-$30

Gorillaz presents three different live-stream performances of Song Machine, the band's new album that dropped in October. A full-blown production, thanks to the creative minds of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, the events blend mixed animated realities with live music and appearances from mystery guests. Anything can happen during each live show.

GRiZ

Saturday, December 12, 3 p.m., Sunday, December 13, 6:30 p.m.

Online

$5 donation

Local electronica artist GRiZ kicks off his seventh annual 12 Days of GRiZMAS virtual event series on Saturday. Today's Zoom event is Killer Crafts & Cocktails, while Sunday's event is a holiday jazz stream with GRiZ and friends.

VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays

Saturday, December 12, 11 a.m.

Online

$20

Joe Walsh & Friends present VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays, a multi-hour music festival that will raise funds for veterans' services groups across the country. The show includes Ryan Bingham, Jon Bon Jovi, The 5 Browns, Drew Carey, Kenny Chesney, Alice Cooper and more.

Purnell Steen

Sunday, December 13, 7 p.m.

Online

Free/Donations

Jazz pianist Purnell Steen plays at Dazzle as part of Bread & Jam, a weekly live-stream event targeted at helping musicians during a most difficult time. This event will take place on Sundays at Dazzle to fulfill multiple gaps in service for the community. During the live stream and hours surrounding it, a food pantry for artists in need will be available along with mental health services and/or referrals.

Andrew Bird

Sunday, December 13, 6 p.m.

Online

$20-$25

Andrew Bird reprises his annual Gezelligheid concerts with a live-stream performance. Appropriating a Dutch term that loosely translates to “cozy,” the Gezelligheid performances concentrate mainly on instrumental violin pieces amplified only by Bird’s signature giant Victrola horns. Included with each ticket is an archival stream of the 2013 Gezelligheid performance, live from the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago.

