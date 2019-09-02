 


    Herban Planet
Lil Wayne is at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 2, 2019 | 5:55am
Blink-182 celebrates the twentieth anniversary of Enema of the State on Wednesday, with Lil Wayne and Neck Deep also on the bill. On tap at Red Rocks this week are Amos Lee tonight, Bon Iver tomorrow, Gary Clark Jr. on Wednesday and the Wood Brothers on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Sunn O))) at the Gothic Theatre, Shonen Knife at the Oriental Theater, and 5, 6, 7, 8's, who were featured in Quentin Tarantino's film Kill Bill: Volume 1, at Streets Denver.

Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Amos Lee
$45-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

A Taste of Colorado
Free/VIP $119 11 a.m., Civic Center Park

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Bon Iver
$49.95-$109.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Shonen Knife
$16-$125, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Grace VanderWaal
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Upon a Burning Body
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

SCARLXRD
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne
$42-$147.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Gary Clark Jr.
$54.45-$91.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Burna Boy
$29.75-$32, 7 p.m., Summit

Sunn O)))
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Fantastic Negrito
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

The Wood Brothers
$45.25-$70.25, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

STS9
$49.75, 9 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Hot Snakes
$25-$150, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Fozzy
$18-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

5, 6, 7, 8's
$20, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

