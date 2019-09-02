The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Blink-182 celebrates the twentieth anniversary of Enema of the State on Wednesday, with Lil Wayne and Neck Deep also on the bill. On tap at Red Rocks this week are Amos Lee tonight, Bon Iver tomorrow, Gary Clark Jr. on Wednesday and the Wood Brothers on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Sunn O))) at the Gothic Theatre, Shonen Knife at the Oriental Theater, and 5, 6, 7, 8's, who were featured in Quentin Tarantino's film Kill Bill: Volume 1, at Streets Denver.
Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Amos Lee
$45-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
A Taste of Colorado
Free/VIP $119 11 a.m., Civic Center Park
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Bon Iver
$49.95-$109.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Shonen Knife
$16-$125, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Grace VanderWaal
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Upon a Burning Body
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
SCARLXRD
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne
$42-$147.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Gary Clark Jr.
$54.45-$91.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Burna Boy
$29.75-$32, 7 p.m., Summit
Sunn O)))
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Fantastic Negrito
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
The Wood Brothers
$45.25-$70.25, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
STS9
$49.75, 9 p.m., Paramount Theatre
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Hot Snakes
$25-$150, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Fozzy
$18-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
5, 6, 7, 8's
$20, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!