The Best New Music by Colorado Musicians Released in May

Colorado artists shared their May flowers this month with a mixed bouquet of fresh releases, including Mile High metallic hardcore, Paonia Americana and Front Range blues.
Here is the best new music released by local musicians in May:
Sewerslide
“WHAT’S LEFT” and “GLASS JAW”
The city’s hardcore scene is as healthy as ever, and newcomers Sewerslide fit right in. After dropping a demo, Demonstration (2022), and EP, …Or Die (2023), the furious five-piece treated us to a double dose of crossover on May 1 with new singles “WHAT’S LEFT” and “GLASS JAW” via Verdilac Sound, the studio of Sewerslide guitarist Wyatt Leonard.
Leonard, vocalist Ike Swimmer, guitarist Cole Eckert, drummer Jackson Grant and bassist Jacob Besser aren’t messing around. “WHAT’S LEFT” is lean and mean metallic hardcore, while “GLASS JAW” deploys a punchier punk progression dressed up in grindcore grooves.
American Culture
Hey Brother, It’s Been a While
The Denver DIY go-getters of American Culture are lucky to even be in a band together after guitarist Michael Stein fell into addiction and went MIA for several months in 2022.
But after Stein emerged alive and clean, guitarist and vocalist Chris Adolf, bassist Lucas Johannes and drummer Scott Beck helped him work his way back into American Culture. The result is the new album, Hey Brother, It’s Been a While, released on May 3 via local label Convulse Records.
The cathartic result is ten songs filled with punk, psych and pop. “Let It Go” features Denver’s Midwife, while “Survive” is Stein’s ode to his past struggles with heroin.
RubyJoyful
The Pie Chart of Love
Paonia couple Dan Rubinoff and Joice Moore have been sharing their love for Americana music and each other through project RubyJoyful since 2022. Originally a duo — Rubinoff is the singer-songwriter, while Moore plays upright bass and also lends her voice to the tunes — RubyJoyful has since expanded to include percussionist David Alderdice and singer/guitarist Eli Emmitt for its debut album, The Pie Chart of Love, shared independently on May 10.
The soothing, acoustic offerings that make up the dozen tracks are perfect for summer evenings spent with friends. Such songs as “The Same Day” and “How My Lil’ Punk Girl Fell in Love With John Prine” showcase RubyJoyful’s sound best. Rubinhoff and Moore have also recorded and performed with Drew Emmitt and Andy Thorn of Leftover Salmon, so they have some bluegrass street cred, too.
Maginate
ENTROPY
Maginate, formerly known as Michaela Allen, plays a powerful piano. The British classical pianist and singer-songwriter who now calls Denver home treats audiences to twelve new tracks of piano-packed ballads on her new album, ENTROPY, released via Tenderdyn Arts on May 10.
Maginate’s soulful vocals are the perfect complement to her classical training. Songs “Ya Put It on Me” and “Provoke” pack a surprising punch, while “Daydreaming” and “Arrival” are more moody and atmospheric. Whenever she’s not performing internationally, Maginate also stays busy as a vocal coach and piano teacher.
Tenth Mountain Division
Tenth Mountain Division
Denver’s Tenth Mountain Division has become a bona fide Colorado favorite over the past decade. But bandmates Andrew Cooney (bass, guitar and vocals), Tyler Gwynn (drums), Winston Heuga (mandolin and vocals), MJ Ouimette (guitar and vocals) and Campbell Thomas (keys and vocals) announced they’re taking a hiatus with the release of their latest self-titled album on May 11 via TMD Music.
“This album is a true hallmark of the ten years we've worked together as a band. What a band to be a part of,” Ouimette says.
The ten songs, including “Oil in the Water,” featuring Charlie Rose of Elephant Revival, and “Everything’s Your Fault,” highlight Tenth Mountain Division’s unique sound of bluegrass rock. A fitting, though hopefully not final, sendoff before the break.
Katrina Leibee
“What I’m Knowing You For”
Westword social media editor Katrina Leibee always loved making music, but didn’t start taking it seriously until last year, when she released her first single, the country ditty “Texas.”
Since then, Leibee has been performing locally and sharing more material, including releasing the new single, “What I’m Knowing You For,” independently on May 11.
Leibee’s first venture into indie pop is a sullen love serenade with heartfelt lyrics and soaring vocals. “I started releasing music in February 2023, then got busy with life and put music down for a long time,” Leibee explains. “It wasn't until this year that one of my best friends started encouraging me to put out more music and play shows that I've been taking it seriously.”
With her next song set to come out in July, Leibee is an up-and-coming Denver artist to keep an eye on.
Yugs
“Mona”
Yugs, the musical muse of Yoni Gottlieb, isn’t afraid to admit that he’s crushing. At least, that was the inspiration behind his new song, “Mona,” which was shared independently on May 15.
The queer, Jewish, Chilean-American artist found himself smitten again after the end of seven-year relationship, which he shares through a catchy bossa-nova-meets-indie-rock mix.
Co-written with Brandon Unpingco, lead singer of local power-pop group the Mañanas, the single is off of upcoming album Dancing in My Room, set to be released sometime in September.
The Pretty Shabbies
A Pretty Shabby Album
Don’t be fooled by the tongue-in-cheek band name and album title, because the Pretty Shabbies are anything but on their debut, A Pretty Shabby Album, released independently via A Pretty Shabby Record Label on May 17.
Jason Burds (guitar and vocals), Joseph Fisk (percussion), Konner McIntyre (guitar and vocals), Walker McIntyre (vocals) and Ace Stanley (bass) are maniac Denver musicians making a dizzying mix of psychedelic jazz rock.
The nine songs are fun and funky. “Spit Lead” is a proper album opener, while “Heart Attack” and “Bitterblue” are the record’s heaviest hitters.
Barbara
“For Good Measure”
Denver indie trio Barbara shared a new song, “For Good Measure,” on May 17 as part of the Project Traction initiative, which aims to close the gender gap in the music production industry.
Co-produced by Jim Eno of Spoon, “The single is about the story of moving out of the house Barbara shared for three years, and the bittersweet feeling of leaving something so good behind,” says lead singer and guitarist Camilla Vaitaitis.
Just for good measure, Barbara, which also includes drummer Anna Panella and bassist Bridget Hartman, packed in its familiar brand of dreamy indie rock on “For Good Measure.”
Earl Nelson & the Company
Drinkin’ Muddy Water
Earl Nelson & the Company are bringing blues back, at least to the Front Range. The Golden five-piece is equal parts country, Americana and Delta blues, and the bandmates like to call what they’re doing Rocky Mountain hill-country blues.
The blues brothers released a new EP, Drinkin’ Muddy Water, independently on May 22. Nelson, lead guitarist Steven Huntley, bassist Will Scherman, banjo picker Greyson Medina and drummer Andrew Gordon really lean into the roots of old-school blues on the four tracks, especially “Forty Acres Forgiven” and “Supradelta.”
Justus and the Limits
“Hard in the City”
The members of Denver’s Justus and the Limits have been around for eleven years, during which time the funky four-piece has become one of the city’s top purveyors of reggae rock. New single “Hard in the City,” released on May 24 via YAGFM Records, is a testament to the band’s determination.
"This song is about working hard to achieve and keep your dreams against all odds," says frontman Justus Lacewell.
Lacewell, drummer Sam Niehaus, lead guitarist Eric Ciccone and bassist Mark Ciccone have an undeniable chemistry, and a way of making any hardships sound happy on “Hard in the City.”
Want your music to be included in our monthly roundup? Email it to [email protected].