Sound Off About Dazzle and Other Favorites on Our Best of Denver Readers' Poll

As the Best of Denver 2020 approaches, we've been talking with previous winners to find out what our Best of Denver awards have meant to them. Dazzle's been a regular winner for more than two decades, and even after a move last year from 930 Lincoln Street to 1512 Curtis Street, it's still a winner, again taking honors in 2019 for Best Jazz Club.

"Thank you for recognizing Dazzle in the Best of Denver nods since 1998," says Dazzle proprietor Donald Rossa. "It started with Best Martini Bar, in less than a year in business. This recognition and every subsequent one has helped propel Dazzle as a credible business venture recognized by peers and critics alike, in Denver and the Rocky Mountain region."

From that early Best Martini Bar win, Dazzle soon moved on to become a perennial favorite as Best Jazz Club, honored by both the editorial staff and readers. "When we won Readers' Choice, that was an extra treat," Rossa continues. "We were fortunate to find out not only how the critics and writers felt, but also their readership. The Best of Denver Readers' Poll shows what people want in many facets of living in Denver. ... Last year, in a new location, we again won Best Jazz Club. Dazzle continues to work hard to earn the trust of its community to be recognized as the best in our contributions to life in Denver."

The Best of Denver started in 1984, fourteen years before Dazzle opened. "It came before the new social media 'best of' or 'top 10' or...," Rossa notes, "and Westword's Best of Denver is unlike those, because Westword remains a credible news and information source that takes its time through quality honest journalism, researching throughout the year those deserving of a yearly recognition."

Thanks, Donald. You're the best!

