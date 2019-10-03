Beta 2.0 Fails Inspections and Postpones Sneak Peek Party...Again

Beta Nightclub, which announced it was closing its doors for good in January and then a few months later announced it would be reopening this summer, has been on the verge of launching Beta 2.0 for weeks.

The club planned a sneak peek on September 26. That was rescheduled for tonight, October 3. But hours before doors were supposed to open, the club announced it would once again be rescheduling its party.

According to a statement on the club's Facebook page, Beta 2.0 failed to pass inspections and cited safety concerns.

There are no updates as to when the nightclub will be opening.

Denver, Unfortunately, there were some last minute inspections that we did not pass. For the safety of all of our guests and staff, we cannot open for the Sneak Peek tonight. We have been working 24/7 to ensure things are ready to go in order to guarantee the best experience for all who attend BETA 2.0. We'll be updating our page as more information is available. The BETA 2.0 team would like to offer our sincerest apologies for this failure, and will honor tickets purchased for tonight for any upcoming show once we are open. All further questions can be directed to info@betanightclub.com. -Your Beta Fam



Fans of the club came out with varied responses.

"Damn...not a good start guys," wrote Josh.

"It's cause of the city. They are dicks," Ryan added.

On a more hopeful note, Chapin weighed in: "I know you guys got it whenever you open. The wait is worth it."

Owner Brad Roulier, who has turned down multiple interview requests from Westword leading up to the opening, wrote on Facebook, "I am sorry 2.0 failed our final inspections this afternoon. The issues on our final inspections were minor XCel energy and minor code updates. We are working 24 hours to fix the issues. I will let you know as soon as we pass. The club looks amazing and is ready for you. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Haters go ahead and hate!"