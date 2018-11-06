Big Gigantic Will Donate Over $70,000 to Conscious Alliance

Boulder-based EDM duo Big Gigantic has announced that A Big Gigantic Difference Foundation will donate upwards of $50,000 to Boulder-based hunger relief and youth empowerment nonprofit Conscious Alliance. An additional $20,000 worth of proceeds from Big Gigantic’s upcoming December 6 concert at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox is expected to be donated to the nonprofit as well.

Founded by the band in 2016, A Big Gigantic Difference Foundation was created to invest in various underserved communities. This includes donating a dollar for every ticket sold to multiple charities in 2016 and donating to the youth outreach nonprofit Youth on Record in 2017.

“We are so proud to donate the proceeds from our fundraising efforts in 2018 and this intimate Ophelia’s show to Conscious Alliance’s expansion fund,” says drummer Jeremy Salken in a statement. “The important work that Conscious Alliance does deserves a space where time, funds and energy can be focused on the work of hunger relief.

"This vision is mighty, and we are committed to rallying our network of fans, fellow musicians and friends to help see it through,” he adds.

Conscious Alliance provides emergency food relief to communities across the United States, empowerment programs for youth in impoverished regions of the country, and nutrition, exercise and gardening education for youth on economically isolated Native American reservations.

The Big Gigantic donation will fund the expansion of Conscious Alliance’s facility — a three-year plan to consolidate its many distribution centers, storage warehouses, volunteer spaces and offices into a single facility. Expanding facilities will increase the group's impact throughout the Denver metro area and at the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

“We are so grateful to have the continued support of Big Gigantic and their fans,” says Justin Levy, executive director of Conscious Alliance, in a statement. “They have believed in our work and been a true partner for over a decade. Together we will improve our efficiency as an organization, allowing us to distribute more food to kids and their families here in Colorado and throughout the country.

“Hunger affects kids in every community in the United States," he adds. "Countless young ones don’t know where their next meal will be once they leave school on Friday afternoon. A Big Gigantic Difference Foundation’s support is the first big step in expanding our impact and reaching more kids. We welcome all artists, bands, musicians, natural food companies and individuals who want to take action and support this vision.”

Big Gigantic, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, December 6, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street, $75 to $150.