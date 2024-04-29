Billie Eilish Coming to Denver on Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

The international tour will cover North America from September to December, before the pop star heads to Australia, the U.K., Europe and Ireland starting in February. American Express card members have access to pre-sale tickets starting April 30, before all tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, on billieeilish.com. The tour also aims to reduce its environmental impact through a partnership with the nonprofit REVERB, which will receive a portion of ticket fees to support its efforts to address the climate crisis. Each venue on the tour will include two "eco-villages" as well, where fans can connect with environmental nonprofits; the tour has also partnered with Support+Feed, an organization addressing climate change and food insecurity, to encourage fans to pledge to eat one plant-based meal a day for thirty days.
The tour announcement comes ahead of the release of Eilish's third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, on May 17. The highly anticipated release has been teased by Eilish on her socials, revealing there will be ten tracks total.
All Billie Eilish North American Tour DatesSun Sept. 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron
Tue Oct. 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct. 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct. 4 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct. 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct. 7 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct. 9 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Oct. 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Oct. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct. 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct. 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct. 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Nov. 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Nov. 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Nov. 6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov. 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov. 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov. 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov. 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Nov. 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov. 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov. 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov. 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Tue Dec. 3 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thu Dec. 5 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec. 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec. 8 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Dec. 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec. 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec. 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec. 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Dec. 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Dec. 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
