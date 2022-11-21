Black Flag, Morrissey and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Black Flag unfurls its fury at the Oriental Theater on Monday, November 21, and Morrissey swings into the Paramount on Wednesday, November 23.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Black Flag
Monday, November 21, 7 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$30-$200
The legendary members of Black Flag are headlining this California punk-rock night. Formed in 1972, the band reached new heights when local fan Henry Rollins joined it on stage as a guest vocalist and immediately became a member afterward. The Dickies, TSOL and Total Chaos open the night.
Christian French
Tuesday, November 22, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$18-$22
From sharing tunes on SoundCloud to selling out headlining shows, Christian French has an infectious pop appeal that will surely get you dancing. Matt Hansen and CIL open the night.
An Evening With Morrissey
Wednesday, November 23, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$55-$125
After spending five years and four albums as the vocalist in the Smiths, Morrissey has carried on with a very successful solo career. Since going solo, Morrissey has released thirteen albums, all showcasing the distinct swoony post-punk style that made the Smiths so popular.
Phantoms: This Can’t Be Everything Tour
Friday, November 25, 9 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$19.99-$69
L.A.-based electronic dance duo Phantoms will be serving up its white hot tunes to dance off those extra Thanksgiving dinner pounds. Denver act Covex opens the night with a DJ set.
Leftover Salmon (featuring Sam Bush)
Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$45-$80
This Boulder-based jamgrass band has been plucking together for 33 years and doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. Leftover Salmon draws inspiration from country, bluegrass, zydeco and rock genres to meld a mountain of sound unlike any other. Folksy Lindsay Lou is opening the show each night.
beabadoobee: Beatopia North America '22
Saturday, November 26, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$25
Rising British pop star Beatrice Kristi Laus (aka beabadoobee) creates beautiful bedroom pop songs that evoke pure ’90s nostalgia, even though Beatrice was only born in the year 2000. Fellow lo-fi indie rockers Lowertown open the night.
