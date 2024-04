The Black Keys Coming to Denver on 2024 International Players Tour

click to enlarge Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney formed the Black Keys in 2001. Larry Niehues

The Black Keys Tour Dates

The members of The Black Keys just announced their 2024 International Players Tour in support of the band's new album,, which drops on April 5 and contains collaborations with the likes of Beck, Noel Gallagher, Dan the Automator and more.Following several concerts in Europe, the 31-show tour will see the band kick off in Tulsa on September 17 and stop in Denver at Ball Arena on Tuesday, September 24. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets as soon as 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, along with other presales, while all tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at livenation.com and theblackkeys.com Find all tour dates below.September 17* Tulsa, OK BOK CenterSeptember 18* Austin, TX Moody CenterSeptember 20 Dallas, TX American Airlines CenterSeptember 21* Houston, TX Toyota CenterSeptember 24 Denver, CO Ball ArenaSeptember 26* Phoenix, AZ Footprint CenterSeptember 27* Los Angeles, CA Kia ForumSeptember 28* Palm Desert, CA Acrisure ArenaSeptember 29*^ Mountain View, CA Shoreline AmphitheatreOctober 2 Portland, OR Moda CenterOctober 3 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge ArenaOctober 10* Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints ArenaOctober 11* Toronto, ON Scotiabank ArenaOctober 12* Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseOctober 13* Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel ArenaOctober 16* Charlotte, NC Spectrum CenterOctober 18* Nashville, TN Bridgestone ArenaOctober 19* Atlanta, GA State Farm ArenaOctober 21* Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo CenterOctober 23 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! CenterOctober 24* Columbus, OH Nationwide ArenaOctober 26* Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge FieldhouseOctober 27* Knoxville, TN Food City CenterOctober 30* New York, NY Madison Square GardenNovember 1 Boston, MA TD GardenNovember 2* Baltimore, MD CFG Bank ArenaNovember 3 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun ArenaNovember 7* Chicago, IL United CenterNovember 9* Milwaukee, WI Fiserv ForumNovember 10 Minneapolis, MN Target CenterNovember 12* Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena* With supporting act The Head and The Heart^ Not applicable for American Express® pre-sale