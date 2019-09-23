 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Black Keys headline the Pepsi Center tonight.EXPAND
The Black Keys headline the Pepsi Center tonight.
Jon Solomon

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 23, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

The Black Keys bring their Let's Rock Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight with Modest Mouse and *repeat, repeat opening, while Greta Van Fleet plays two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Also on tap this week are Trev Rich at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Russian Circles at the Bluebird Theater, Jay Som at the Larimer Lounge and Brian Blade's Life Cycles at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

The Black Keys
$39.50-$499.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Greta Van Fleet (also September 24)
$49.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Crumb
$23.50-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

God Is an Astronaut
$16-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Brian Blade’s Life Cycles (also September 24)
$20-$40, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Angels & Airwaves
$37.99-$43, 6:30 p.m., Summit

Zara Larsson
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Rich Aucoin
$18.75-$20.75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Grayscale
$17-$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Jay Som
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Tash Sultana
$46.50-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Toto
$59.95-$99.95, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Russian Circles
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Karla Bonoff
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Broken Shadows
$12-$27, 7 p.m., Dazzle

070 Shake
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

The Nobodys
$8, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Toro y Moi
$29.50-$33, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Trev Rich
$17-$20, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Hayden James
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

ATLiens
$20.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >