The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Black Keys bring their Let's Rock Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight with Modest Mouse and *repeat, repeat opening, while Greta Van Fleet plays two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Also on tap this week are Trev Rich at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Russian Circles at the Bluebird Theater, Jay Som at the Larimer Lounge and Brian Blade's Life Cycles at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
The Black Keys
$39.50-$499.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Greta Van Fleet (also September 24)
$49.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Crumb
$23.50-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
God Is an Astronaut
$16-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Brian Blade’s Life Cycles (also September 24)
$20-$40, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Angels & Airwaves
$37.99-$43, 6:30 p.m., Summit
Zara Larsson
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Rich Aucoin
$18.75-$20.75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Grayscale
$17-$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Jay Som
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Tash Sultana
$46.50-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Toto
$59.95-$99.95, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Russian Circles
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Karla Bonoff
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Broken Shadows
$12-$27, 7 p.m., Dazzle
070 Shake
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
The Nobodys
$8, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Toro y Moi
$29.50-$33, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Trev Rich
$17-$20, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Hayden James
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
ATLiens
$20.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
