Bob Dylan, Nappy Roots and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a big weekend for big music.
Tonight, Bob Dylan drops into Grand Junction to promote his latest offering, Rough and Rowdy Ways, while Suitable Miss brings pop punk to the Marquis.
Don't miss Otis Taylor, who plays two sets of trance blues at Dazzle on Saturday. But if you're in the mood for something more upbeat, head to Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, where Atlanta hip-hop legends Nappy Roots start a two-night run.
Round out your weekend at the Ogden, where Ty Segall and Freedom Band play on Sunday, or catch Dylan again at Dillon Amphitheater, if you were lucky enough to get a ticket to the sold-out show.
Bob Dylan
Friday, July 1, 8 p.m.
Las Colonias Park Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Avenue, Grand Junction
$48.50-$95.50
Bob Dylan is the undisputed master of writing beautiful, vivid lyrics that are simultaneously harder to decipher than a T.S. Eliot poem. He's touring his 39th (!) studio record, Rough and Rowdy Ways, which was released in 2020. Go double bubble and catch him on again on Sunday, July 3, at Dillon Amphitheater. The show is sold out, but you may find a scalper or two.
In Plain Air
Friday, July 1, 7 p.m.
Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl, 3295 South Broadway, Englewood
$12-$18
This Denver progressive psychedelic trio emerged from Denver's School of Rock, and its schooled sound mixes '70s prog rock sounds with metal from the '80s and alternative from the '90s. The lineup includes Magnolia Grove, Jennifer Dixon and $trawb3rry money.
Suitable Miss
Friday, July 1, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$12
Get your late '90s/early aughts female-fronted pop punk fix with this Denver five piece. The band has a debut full length due out this summer. The show also gets you sets from Calling All Captains, Right On, Kid! and Long/Last.
Otis Taylor
Saturday, July 2, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$12-$18
Colorado music master Otis Taylor plays trance blues, a take on the genre which eschews chord changes in favor of a hypnotic, groove-heavy vibe. He's had at least one guitar named after him as well as at least one banjo, which he plays electrified.
Nappy Roots
Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, 9 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$13-$32
Atlanta hip-hop crew Nappy Roots is playing two nights in Colorado. It's the twentieth anniversary of the group's debut record, Chicken, Watermelon & Gritz. The album is its most successful to date, so expect to hear some of that from the four-man team.
Ty Segall and Freedom Band Sunday, July 3, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$35-$60
Ty Segall plays everything — garage rock, psychedelic rock, indie rock, punk rock, heavy metal, noise rock, blues, folk, you name it. His work with Freedom Band is firmly in the realm of stoner rock — slow, meandering and super groovy. "Cosmic Country" artist William Tyler opens.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.