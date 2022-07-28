Support Us

Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros, Andy Frasco and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

July 28, 2022 5:00AM

Andy Frasco
Andy Frasco Nikki A. Rae Photography
Andy Frasco & the U.N. play the Ogden Theatre with Doom Flamingo on Friday, December 2. If you haven't seen Doom Flamingo yet, know that this show is worth the $25 ticket.

Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros play Mission Ballroom on Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5. Tickets are $75-$125.

Here's every new Denver concert announcement:


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BOULDER THEATER
Clerks III: The Convenience Tour: With Kevin Smith, Tue., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $40-$60
An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Suzanne Vega: Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$35
The Milk Carton Kids: With Katie Pruitt, Tue., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35
Leftover Salmon feat. Sam Bush: With Lindsay Lou, Fri., Nov. 25, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $45-$80
Champagne Drip - 'Time Warp' Tour: With SIPPY, Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$30

CARIBOU ROOM
Dead Floyd - Indoor Show: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $15
Josyln and The Sweet Compression - Indoor Show: Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15

FOX THEATRE
Blue Sky: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band: With Mr. Mota, Grant Livingston and Friends, Thu., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Mindchatter: Thu., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Mild High Club: Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $22-$25
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80: With ATOMGA, Tue., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Lissie: Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
Spafford: Thu., Nov. 3, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30
The Brook & the Bluff: With Sam MacPherson, Sun., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20
Alaska Thunderfuck: Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $20-$249

GLOBE HALL
Deva Yoder Band: Fri., July 29, 7 p.m., $10
Danielle Ponder: Mon., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $15.99
American Aquarium: With Willi Carlisle, Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $25.99-$100

GOTHIC THEATRE
Five Iron Frenzy ("Until This Shakes Apart" Record Release Party): With The Planet Smashers, Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $25
Gaelic Storm: Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers: Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $29.99
Jake Scott: Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $20.75

HI-DIVE
Matthew and the Arrogant Sea: With Field Division and Jordan Lucas., Thu., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Rocky Mountain Ripper Night 3: Sun., Sept. 11, 5 p.m., $20
Mamalarky: Fri., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $13-$15
Bit Brigade: Mon., Oct. 24, 9 p.m., $15-$18

LARIMER LOUNGE
Hooveriii “A Round of Applause” (Record Release Show): With The Moose, Sun., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $15.50
Down in Denver 2022 pre-party: With Lipgloss: An Indie Dance Party POP-UP and more, Fri., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., free
Down in Denver 2022: With Pink Fuzz, Dressy Bessy and more, Sat., Aug. 20, 3 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 21, 3 p.m., $25-$50
OLAN: Sat., Aug. 27, 9 p.m., $10-$15
The Lagoons: With Lady Denim, Wed., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $15
Addison Grace: With Sydney Rose and Leanna Firestone, Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $18
Immigrant’s Child: With Shadow Work and Tiny Tomboy, Sat., Sept. 17, 4 p.m., $12

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Crow Cavalier: With Fables of the Fall and The Smokestack Relics, Sat., Aug. 13, 9 p.m., $15
Kaitlin Butts: Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $16
LEGS.: With Octopus Tree, Ricky Spanish, and Melody in Heart, Sat., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $15
Meltt: Mon., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $15.
Black Flak and the Nightmare Fighters: With Totem Pocket, Innerspace, ABANDONS, and Brother Saturn, Tue., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $12
Connor Terrones: With Ghost Tapes and Dead Eye Dojo, Fri., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $15
Crywank: With Chastity, Wed., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $15

MEOW WOLF
Jason Leech: With Honeycomb and McWavy, Thu., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $22
Eelke Kleijn: Thu., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Steady Flow: With Melody Lines and Josh O., Fri., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $25
Franky Wah: Sat., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $25
Will Wood: With Shayfer James and Matt Pless, Wed., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $30
Mija: Thu., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Alice Glass (of Crystal Castles): With Uffie, Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $25-$75
Dan Deacon: With PROBLEMS, Thu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $30
DāM-FunK & Satin Jackets: Thu., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $27.50
Mildlife: Tue., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $22

MISSION BALLROOM
Malaa: With Wax Motif, Sat., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $24.99-$124.95
John Summit - North American Fall Tour 2022: Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $29.95-$99.95
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros: With The Wolfpack, Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $75-$125

OGDEN THEATRE
Kaivon: With Juelz and Vavn, Fri., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $25
Jessica Audiffred: With ARTIX! and Youth In Circles, Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $19.95-$79.95
Flamingosis: With Blockhead and Ehirobo, Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $24.95-$69
Andy Frasco & The U.N.: With Doom Flamingo, Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $25

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Jamie xx: With Madlib and DJ Holographic, Tue., Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m., $55-$89.95

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC
The Okee Dokee Brothers: [Daniels Hall], Sun., Sept. 11, 11 a.m., $25-$27
Connect Four: [Quinlan Cafe]., Sun., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $16-$18
Albert Cummings: [Daniels Hall], Sat., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $23-$25
Making Movies: [Daniels Hall], Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $13-$15
Christian Wallowing Bull: [Tuft Theatre], Sun., Oct. 9, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Perpetual Motion: [Tuft Theatre], Sat., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $12-$14
Samantha Crain: [Tuft Theatre], Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Evie Ladin: [Tuft Theatre] with Erik Pearson, Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $20-$22

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
