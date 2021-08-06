Support Us

Coronavirus

Bohemian Light Music Festival Cancels Over COVID-19 Concerns

August 6, 2021 5:46PM

As the music industry wrangles with how to handle the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, venues are weighing whether to mandate mask-wearing or ask patrons to show proof of vaccination — or whether to carry on with business as usual.

And in some cases, promoters are cancelling shows altogether.

On August 6, the Bohemian Light Music Festival announced it would be scrapping its 2021 edition in Fort Collins amid the surge of the virus.

The festival wrote:
Due to concerns around the emergence and rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Bohemian Light Music Festival, which was scheduled for Aug. 14 & 15.
We will offer a livestream of select festival performances on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in place of the in-person festival. Next week, check out bohemianlightfestival.org and look for updates on social media about how to watch the livestream.

The vaccination clinic that was scheduled during the festival will still be going on from 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 14 in Old Town Square. Walk-ups will be welcome, or appointments can be scheduled at larimer.org/covidvaccine.

Though it is too early to say what future events will be planned, we look forward to continuing to bring live music to the community.
#focomusicstrongs 
The festival would have included performances from Esmé Patterson, Pink Hawks, Adiel Mitchell, Heavy Diamond Ring and dozens of additional acts.

The decision comes days after an outbreak at the String Cheese Incident concert at Red Rocks.

Meanwhile, other promoters are considering how they can continue to present concerts. Z2 Entertainment, which runs the Boulder, Fox and Aggie theaters, has announced it will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival before a patron can enter. The gay clubs Trade and Tracks will also begin requiring proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Live Nation has signaled that it may begin requiring proof of vaccination at some concerts in the fall, and employees who come to the office or a show will be required to be vaccinated.

For information about getting vaccinated in Colorado, go to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment website.
