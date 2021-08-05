String Cheese Incident's Red Rocks Shows Named COVID Outbreak

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Recent COVID-19 outbreaks reports from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have featured the sorts of outdoors events that are generally regarded to be safe, including Country Jam, the Greeley Stampede and Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. The latest CDPHE survey includes even more compelling evidence that large gatherings outside still carry risks, with three Red Rocks concerts in July headlined by the String Cheese Incident making the list.

The state health department names residential health-care and correctional facilities outbreaks when two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period. Outbreaks are designated at other sites only after at least five confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in a fourteen-day period.

The CDPHE's updated data, shared on August 4, reveals fifty new or tweaked outbreaks sites among the 128 under active investigation over the past two weeks — a modest but (given the rise of the Delta variant) predictable uptick from July 21, when 22 fresh reports were listed. Health-care sites dominated that roster, as they do the current lineup: Thirty of the fifty outbreaks are at such facilities.

But there's also been a significant increase in outbreaks at restaurants, which had barely registered in recent weeks. Now five are experiencing fresh outbreaks, including Supermoon in Boulder, the Hungry Bear in Teller County, a P.F. Chang's in El Paso County and two Cracker Barrels.

There's also another outbreak at the Ameristar Casino (its third during the pandemic, following episodes that began in July 2020 and this past March), four more at summer camps, and three involving religious facilities — among them the Desperation Leadership Youth Conference at the New Life megachurch in Colorado Springs. There are also seven outbreaks at child-care centers, and one at a state-operated COVID testing operation in Durango.

Fourteen attendees at the String Cheese Incident shows, which ran from July 16-18, have tested positive for COVID. Meanwhile, the outbreak tied to All-Star Game festivities has grown from eight attendee cases on July 21 to thirty on August 4.

Here are the fifty new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its latest report. The rundown includes the date the outbreak became official and the type of people impacted.

1. Ameristar Casinos: July 2021, Casino, Gilpin County, 7/30/2021, 8 staff cases

2. Auraria Early Learning Center: July 2021, Child Care Center, Denver County, 7/23/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

3. Avalon School of Cosmetology, Trade School, Arapahoe County, 7/29/2021, 7 staff cases

4. Brookdale Arvada (23046M): July 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 8/4/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

5. Cherrelyn HealthCare Center (020428): July 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 7/22/2021, 2 staff cases

6. Columbine West Health & Rehab Facility (020335): July 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 7/28/2021, 6 resident cases, 5 staff cases

7. COVID Check Colorado Testing Site — Durango, Testing Site, La Plata County, 7/22/2021, 6 staff cases

8. Cracker Barrel — Loveland, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 7/22/2021, 7 staff cases

9. Cracker Barrel — Pueblo: July 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Pueblo County, 7/27/2021, 7 staff cases

10. Desperation Leadership Youth Conference at New Life Church, Religious Facility, El Paso County, 7/29/2021, 5 attendee cases

11. Dish Network — Meridian, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 3/25/2021, 100 staff cases

12. Douglas County Government Human Services, Municipal/Local Government, Douglas County, 7/27/2021, 7 staff cases

13. Flatirons Community Church — Lafayette, Religious Facility, Boulder County, 7/30/2021, 5 staff cases, 15 attendee cases

14. Grace Church, Religious Facility, Chaffee County, 7/20/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

15. Grace Pointe Continuing Care Senior Campus (02D975): July 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Weld County, 7/31/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

16. Hungry Bear Restaurant, Restaurant, Sit Down, Teller County, 7/21/2021, 8 staff cases

17. Inglenook at Brighton (2303GK): July 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Adams County,7/30/2021, 2 resident cases

18. Kenton Manor (020321): July 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 8/2/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

19. KinderCare Learning Center — Mountain Shadows, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 7/21/2021, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases

20. La Villa Grande (021161): July 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 7/20/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases

21. Lakewood Reserve (23R738): July 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 8/4/2021, 4 resident cases

22. Lark Springs (2305S9): July 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 8/2/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

23. Legacy of Lafayette (230322): July 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 8/3/2021, 3 resident cases

24. Major League Baseball All-Star Events, Fair/Festival, Temporary Mobile Event, Professional Sporting Event, Denver County, 7/21/2021, 30 attendee cases

25. Monarch Manor Assisted Living (230472): July 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 7/21/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

26. Monte Vista Estates (021023): July 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Grande, 7/29/2021, 2 staff cases

27. Montessori School of Aurora: July 2021, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 8/3/2021, 7 attendee cases

28. MorningStar at Jordan (23E528): July 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 7/29/2021, 2 staff cases

29. MorningStar of Fort Collins Assisted Living (23A846): July 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 8/2/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

30. P.F. Chang's, Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso County, 7/28/2021, 15 staff cases

31. Parker Senior Living by MorningStar (23X291): July 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 7/29/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

32. Primrose School at The Flatirons: August 2021, Child Care Center, Broomfield County, 8/3/2021, 5 attendee cases

33. Primrose School of Briargate, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 7/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases

34. Primrose School of Centennial: July 2021, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 7/29/2021, 4 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

35. Ray Domenico Farms, Farm/Dairy, Weld County, 8/2/2021, 16 staff cases

36. Red Rocks Community College SACC Summer Camp Hackberry Hill, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 7/21/2021, 7 attendee cases

37. Shambhala Mountain Center — Family Camp, Overnight Camp, Larimer County, 7/26/2021, 17 attendee cases

38. Social Gathering — Steamboat Springs, Social Gathering, Routt County, 7/26/2021, 10 attendee cases

39. String Cheese Incident Concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater, Fair/Festival/Temporary Mobile Event, Jefferson County, 7/29/2021, 14 attendee cases

40. Student Life July Group Camp at YMCA of the Rockies — Estes Park, Overnight Camp, Larimer County, 8/3/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

41. Student Life June Group Camp at YMCA of the Rockies — Estes Park, Overnight Camp, Larimer County, 7/15/2021, 4 staff cases, 29 attendee cases

42. Sunny Vista Living Center (020517): July 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 7/28/2021, 4 staff cases

43. Supermoon, Restaurant, Sit Down, Boulder County, 7/22/2021, 6 staff cases

44. The Argyle (230464): July 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 7/27/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

45. The Myron Stratton Home (230560): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 8/3/2021, 2 staff cases

46. ThriveCare Yarrow (23S294), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 7/20/2021, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases

47. Totally Kids, Child Care Center, Routt County, 7/23/2021, 6 attendee cases

48. Trinidad Inn Nursing Home (020796): July 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Las Animas County, 7/28/2021, 2 staff cases

49. Vintage Theatre Productions, Entertainment/Rec, Arapahoe County, 7/29/2021, 7 staff cases

50. Vista Verde Guest Ranch: July 2021, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Routt County, 8 staff cases, 15 attendee cases