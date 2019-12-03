The Denver Bootleg: Bonnie and the Clydes

Bonnie Sims of Bonnie and the Clydes: “I enjoy the no-talking atmosphere in the steam room at the gym. One time, a few older gentlemen were not aware of that social contract of silence and, to my horror, were discussing politics. I listened to this geriatric fool rant about Hillary’s emails till I’d finally had enough, telling him that nobody cared what he thought and that he should shut it. He actually walked toward me with his finger out, wagging it at me, like he was going to teach me a lesson.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“I was half naked and covered in sweat, and did not want this Trump fool anywhere in my personal space. So I did what any singer would do: I burst into song at top volume, singing ‘I Am a Woman,’ a song I was writing around that time. He sat down on the bench, pulled his knees up to his chest and listened. After I stopped singing, he told me, ‘You’re really good!’ and then happily went on with his day. If you’re ever in a tight spot with a Fox News fool, distract them with a song.”

Bonnie and the Clydes play the Mercury Cafe on Saturday, December 7.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.