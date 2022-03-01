Botanic Gardens Summer Concert Series Lineup Announced

Every announcement of another summertime music series helps to melt away the winter blues, reminding us that yet another beautiful season of Colorado concerts awaits. On March 1, the Denver Botanic Gardens shared the lineup for its popular Summer Concert Series at the UMP Amphitheater at the York Street facility, as well as the on-sale ticket date of Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m.
And that's not all: The Gardens also announced the return of Evenings al Fresco, a pandemic innovation that lets you spend a warm summer evening listening to small ensembles perform while you stroll the stunning grounds of the York Street location. Although the lineups for these events won't be announced until May, tickets also go on sale on Tuesday, March 22, for select Monday and Wednesday evenings through July and August.
The Summer Concert Series, which is produced by Swallow Hill Music, was postponed last year because of the pandemic. This year's lineup:
DeVotchKa, Sunday, June 12
Keb' Mo', Wednesday, June 29
Mary Chapin Carpenter & John Craigie, Thursday, July 7
Monsieur Periné, Wednesday, July 13
Corinne Bailey Rae, Tuesday, July 19
Judy Collins & Chatham County Line, Sunday, July 24
Chris Botti, Tuesday, July 26
The Mavericks, Wednesday, July 27
All Summer Concert Series shows start at 6:30 p.m.; doors open at 5:45 p.m. for those lucky enough to have snagged tickets. So mark your calendar for March 22, and think summer!
Summer Concert Series, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Learn more about the concert series on the Gardens' website.