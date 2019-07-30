The Velveteers Have the "Lean Woman Blues"

The Velveteers' latest music video, a cover of T. Rex's "Lean Woman Blues," gives fans a front-row view of life on the road as the Boulder band plays a string of concerts in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Frontwoman Demi Demitro describes the video as a tour diary, saying, "We first starting filming to just keep some memories." But after years of collecting footage, she decided to turn the archives into something cohesive.

Though some of the clips were sourced from concert videographers and friends, the video is a staunchly Velveteers production. When asked if she brings in outside collaborators, Demitro says the bandmembers do nearly everything — from shooting to editing to directing — themselves.

"It's our favorite part of doing music videos," she explains.

One of the band's two drummers, Adrian Pottersmith, adds that by maintaining creative control, "you can just get really weird with it, and not have to rely on someone who doesn't know your music or your sound, or what you're going for. You can directly be like, we're going to figure out how to make this look really cool ourselves."

That DIY spirit is something the Velveteers — who headline the Bluebird Theater on Saturday, August 31 — are known for, something that has defined the band since its beginning in 2014. Demi and her brother, John Demitro, the band's other drummer, were raised by a family of creators.

"When we were growing up, our mom owned a musical theater company, and a part of that musical theater company was film camps," Demi says. "And my dad has a lot of experience with film. So growing up, me and my brother were always making little movies. That was kind of just what we did with our free time."

And the practice has paid off, she adds: "The trial and error of learning, 'Oh we should do this,' or 'We shouldn't do that' developed into a really good skill we now have."

The Velveteers, with Boot Gun, Kinky Fingers and Bitter Suns, 9 p.m. Saturday, August 31, Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue.