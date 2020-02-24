Brad Paisley's 2020 World Tour Is Headed to Denver

Country star Brad Paisley just announced that his world tour will be coming through Denver this spring.

Along with openers Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett, Paisley will be playing the Pepsi Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 29.

The tour starts on May 15, in Concord, California, and ends on September 27, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Each concert will benefit the Store, a nonprofit, free grocery store in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m Friday, February 28, at the Pepsi Center and Live Nation websites.