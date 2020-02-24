 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Brad Paisley is headed back to Denver.EXPAND
Brad Paisley is headed back to Denver.
Jeff Lipsky

Brad Paisley's 2020 World Tour Is Headed to Denver

Kyle Harris | February 24, 2020 | 10:01am
AA

Country star Brad Paisley just announced that his world tour will be coming through Denver this spring.

Along with openers Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett, Paisley will be playing the Pepsi Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 29.

The tour starts on May 15, in Concord, California, and ends on September 27, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Each concert will benefit the Store, a nonprofit, free grocery store in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m Friday, February 28, at the Pepsi Center and Live Nation websites. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >