The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Brandi Carlile plays three nights at Mission Ballroom, while Big Gigantic returns to Red Rocks for the eighth annual version of Rowdytown, with a number of different openers over two nights. Rancid and Pennywise team up for two nights at the Ogden Theatre, with the English Beat and Iron Reagan opening. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Big Gigantic (also September 28)

$48-$91, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Three Dog Night

$23-$63, 5:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Brandi Carlile (also September 28 and 29)

$49.95-$89.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Babymetal

$53.50-$55, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Dodie (also September 28)

$27.50-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Band of Skulls

$25/$27, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Joan Shelley

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Goosefest 4 (also September 28 and 29)

$5-$20, 7 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Keb' Mo'

$50.75-$100.75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Rancid (also September 29)

$49.99, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

LouMuzik

$15/$20, 7 p.m., Summit

Adrian Belew

$25/$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

On Tap with KBCO: Galactic

TBA, 1:30 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery

Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir

$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

The Who

$49-$300, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Lauren Daigle

$27.50-$87.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Stabbing Westward

$26.50-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Moonchild

$23.50-$26, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

