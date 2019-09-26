 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Who headlines the Pepsi Center on Sunday.
The Who headlines the Pepsi Center on Sunday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 26, 2019 | 5:18am
AA

Brandi Carlile plays three nights at Mission Ballroom, while Big Gigantic returns to Red Rocks for the eighth annual version of Rowdytown, with a number of different openers over two nights. Rancid and Pennywise team up for two nights at the Ogden Theatre, with the English Beat and Iron Reagan opening. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:


FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Big Gigantic (also September 28)
$48-$91, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Three Dog Night
$23-$63, 5:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Brandi Carlile (also September 28 and 29)
$49.95-$89.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Babymetal
$53.50-$55, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Dodie (also September 28)
$27.50-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Band of Skulls
$25/$27, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Joan Shelley
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Goosefest 4 (also September 28 and 29)
$5-$20, 7 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre 18300 W Alameda Pkwy Morrison CO 80465
    18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison CO 80465

  • Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019 / 8:00pm @ Ogden Theatre 935 East Colfax Avenue Denver CO 80218
    935 East Colfax Avenue, Denver CO 80218

  • Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019 / 8:00pm @ Budweiser Events Center 5290 Arena Circle Loveland CO 80538
    5290 Arena Circle, Loveland CO 80538

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Keb' Mo'
$50.75-$100.75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Rancid (also September 29)
$49.99, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

LouMuzik
$15/$20, 7 p.m., Summit

Adrian Belew
$25/$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

On Tap with KBCO: Galactic
TBA, 1:30 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery

Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir
$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

The Who
$49-$300, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Lauren Daigle
$27.50-$87.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Stabbing Westward
$26.50-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Moonchild
$23.50-$26, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >