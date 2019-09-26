The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Brandi Carlile plays three nights at Mission Ballroom, while Big Gigantic returns to Red Rocks for the eighth annual version of Rowdytown, with a number of different openers over two nights. Rancid and Pennywise team up for two nights at the Ogden Theatre, with the English Beat and Iron Reagan opening. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Big Gigantic (also September 28)
$48-$91, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Three Dog Night
$23-$63, 5:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Brandi Carlile (also September 28 and 29)
$49.95-$89.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Babymetal
$53.50-$55, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Dodie (also September 28)
$27.50-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Band of Skulls
$25/$27, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Joan Shelley
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Goosefest 4 (also September 28 and 29)
$5-$20, 7 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Keb' Mo'
$50.75-$100.75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Rancid (also September 29)
$49.99, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
LouMuzik
$15/$20, 7 p.m., Summit
Adrian Belew
$25/$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
On Tap with KBCO: Galactic
TBA, 1:30 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery
Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir
$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
The Who
$49-$300, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Lauren Daigle
$27.50-$87.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Stabbing Westward
$26.50-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Moonchild
$23.50-$26, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
