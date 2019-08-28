 


    Herban Planet
4
The String Cheese Incident plays two nights at Mission Ballroom in November.EXPAND
The String Cheese Incident plays two nights at Mission Ballroom in November.
Jacqueline Collins

Brockhampton, String Cheese Incident and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | August 28, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

The String Cheese Incident headlines Mission Ballroom on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30.  Tickets, $59.95 to $89.50, go on sale on Friday, August 30, at 10 a.m.

The thirteen-piece rap collective Brockhampton performs at Mission Ballroom on Monday, December 9, with Slowthai opening. Tickets, $42.50 to $99, go on sale on Thursday, August 29, at 10 a.m.

Bassted, with 12th Planet and Borgore, is at Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, November 29. Tickets, $24.75 to $39.75, are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Anville & Mitchell James: Fri., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $12/$15.
Gryffin: With Medasin, Bunt, Thu., Oct. 24, 9 p.m., $25/$30.
The High Hawks: Featuring Vince Herman, Tim Carbone, Adam Greuel, Chad Staehly, Brian Adams and Will Trask. With Kind Country, Sun., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., TBA.
Post Festival: Ft. The Leshen, Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $10/$12.

BLACK SHEEP

Doobie: Fri., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $16-$85.
Havok: Tue., Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., $16-$18.
Mushroomhead: Fri., Oct. 25, 6 p.m., $10-$25.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Slackfest: Featuring The Slackers with Viernes13, Younger Than Neil, The Ghoulies (12/10), Viernes13, Starjammer (12/11), Tue., Dec. 10, 7 p.m.; Wed., Dec. 11, 7 p.m., $15-$25.
Space Jesus (alt set): With Huxley Anne, Supersillyus, Digital Vagabond, Sun., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $30.75-$35.

BOULDER THEATER

Dead Floyd: Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., free before 9 p.m./$10 after 9 p.m.
Space Jesus: With Huxley Anne, MZG, Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $27/$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Berner: Sun., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $22.50-$59.95.
Funk You: Sat., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
The High Hawks: Feat. Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), Adam Greuel (Horseshoes & Hand Grenades), Chad Staehly (Hard Working Americans), Brian Adams (DeadPhish Orchestra) and Will Trask (Great American Taxi). With Kind Country, Sat., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $20/$22.
Hirie: With RDGLDGRN and Tunnel Vision, Tue., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $15/$17.
Oliver Francis: Thu., Nov. 14, 9 p.m., $15-$60.
Planet of the Drums (AK1200, Dara, Dieselboy and Messinian): With Reid Speed, Nvrsoft, Fury, Saltee and Slim_R_I, Fri., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Runaway Gin (Phish tribute): Sat., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $13/$16.
Ryan Caraveo: Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$60.
Steel Pulse: Sun., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $36.75-$40.
Thin Air and Phour Point O: Thu., Oct. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Tobe Nwigwe: Wed., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$85.

DAZZLE

Art Lande “Dream Band”: Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $15.
Benny Golson: Sat., Oct. 5, 6 & 8:30 p.m., $20-$40.
The Emmons Present an Evening of Art, Dance and Swing: Sun., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., $5.
Javon Jackson "Jazz By 5": Ft. Randy Brecker, Jimmy Cobb, George Cables, Eddie Gomez, Fri., Dec. 20, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 21, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $20-$60.
Jim Ridl Quartet: Sun., Nov. 17, 6 p.m., $10-$20.
The Mind and Music of George Gershwin: Ft. Dr. Richard Kogan, Thu., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $30-$60.
The Renewal Jazz Quartet: Tue., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $10-$20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Bassted: Ft. 12th Planet and Borgore, Fri., Nov. 29, 6 p.m., $24.75-$39.75.

FOX THEATRE
Cut Snake: Tue., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
Desert Hearts: Thu., Oct. 24, 9 p.m., $25.
Justin Jay DJ Set: Thu., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

GLOBE HALL

Broncho: With Hot Flash Heat Wave and Rinse & Repeat, Sat., Nov. 23, 8:30 p.m., $20.
Conquer Everest: with Hydraform, Leveler, Under Auburn Skies, Thu., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $10.
Hiss Golden Messenger and Erin Rae: Sun., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $23.
Mac Ayres: Thu., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $23.50.
Serendipity Music & Arts Festival: Sun., Sept. 22, 2 p.m., $12.
Steven Dayvid McKellar of Civil Twilight: With Stevie Kin, Sat., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $13.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Elsewhere: Ft. Dustycloud, Thu., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $10.
Jakob Ogawa: Wed., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $15.
LITZ: Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $10.
Mellow Fellow and Ruru: Wed., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $17.
PLAID: Sun., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $22.
SkiiTour: Thu., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $15.75.
Solsatallite and Kayla Marque: Sat., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $12.
Tom West: Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $10.

LOST LAKE
Lido: Sun., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $25.75-$125.75.
Strand of Oaks (solo): Sun., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $20.
Technicolor Riots: With Folded Face, the Jinjas, Sun., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $10.
Thistledown: With the Whimsy of Things, John Samson, Wed., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $10.
TMC! (album release): Wed., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $10.
Vérité: Sun., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $13.

MARQUIS THEATER

The Anchor (album release): Sat., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $15.
Gatecreeper + Exhumed: Fri., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $18/$22.

MISSION BALLROOM

Brockhampton: With Slowthai, Mon., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $42.50-$99.
The String Cheese Incident: Fri., Nov. 29, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $59.95-$89.50.

OGDEN THEATRE

Space Jesus: With Huxley Anne, MZG, Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $25.75-$65.

STANLEY HOTEL

Goldfish: Fri., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $25.75-$30.

SUMMIT

Paul van Dyk: Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $16.50-$30.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Amythyst Kiah: Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $12/$14.
Janiva Magness: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $22/$24.
Micrograss: Thu., Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Wood Belly and the Lonesome Days: Sat., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $20/$22.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

