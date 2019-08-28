Brockhampton, String Cheese Incident and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The String Cheese Incident headlines Mission Ballroom on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30. Tickets, $59.95 to $89.50, go on sale on Friday, August 30, at 10 a.m.
The thirteen-piece rap collective Brockhampton performs at Mission Ballroom on Monday, December 9, with Slowthai opening. Tickets, $42.50 to $99, go on sale on Thursday, August 29, at 10 a.m.
Bassted, with 12th Planet and Borgore, is at Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, November 29. Tickets, $24.75 to $39.75, are on sale now.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Anville & Mitchell James: Fri., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $12/$15.
Gryffin: With Medasin, Bunt, Thu., Oct. 24, 9 p.m., $25/$30.
The High Hawks: Featuring Vince Herman, Tim Carbone, Adam Greuel, Chad Staehly, Brian Adams and Will Trask. With Kind Country, Sun., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., TBA.
Post Festival: Ft. The Leshen, Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $10/$12.
Doobie: Fri., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $16-$85.
Havok: Tue., Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., $16-$18.
Mushroomhead: Fri., Oct. 25, 6 p.m., $10-$25.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Slackfest: Featuring The Slackers with Viernes13, Younger Than Neil, The Ghoulies (12/10), Viernes13, Starjammer (12/11), Tue., Dec. 10, 7 p.m.; Wed., Dec. 11, 7 p.m., $15-$25.
Space Jesus (alt set): With Huxley Anne, Supersillyus, Digital Vagabond, Sun., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $30.75-$35.
Dead Floyd: Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., free before 9 p.m./$10 after 9 p.m.
Space Jesus: With Huxley Anne, MZG, Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $27/$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Berner: Sun., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $22.50-$59.95.
Funk You: Sat., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
The High Hawks: Feat. Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), Adam Greuel (Horseshoes & Hand Grenades), Chad Staehly (Hard Working Americans), Brian Adams (DeadPhish Orchestra) and Will Trask (Great American Taxi). With Kind Country, Sat., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $20/$22.
Hirie: With RDGLDGRN and Tunnel Vision, Tue., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $15/$17.
Oliver Francis: Thu., Nov. 14, 9 p.m., $15-$60.
Planet of the Drums (AK1200, Dara, Dieselboy and Messinian): With Reid Speed, Nvrsoft, Fury, Saltee and Slim_R_I, Fri., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Runaway Gin (Phish tribute): Sat., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $13/$16.
Ryan Caraveo: Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$60.
Steel Pulse: Sun., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $36.75-$40.
Thin Air and Phour Point O: Thu., Oct. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Tobe Nwigwe: Wed., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$85.
Art Lande “Dream Band”: Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $15.
Benny Golson: Sat., Oct. 5, 6 & 8:30 p.m., $20-$40.
The Emmons Present an Evening of Art, Dance and Swing: Sun., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., $5.
Javon Jackson "Jazz By 5": Ft. Randy Brecker, Jimmy Cobb, George Cables, Eddie Gomez, Fri., Dec. 20, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 21, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $20-$60.
Jim Ridl Quartet: Sun., Nov. 17, 6 p.m., $10-$20.
The Mind and Music of George Gershwin: Ft. Dr. Richard Kogan, Thu., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $30-$60.
The Renewal Jazz Quartet: Tue., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $10-$20.
Bassted: Ft. 12th Planet and Borgore, Fri., Nov. 29, 6 p.m., $24.75-$39.75.
FOX THEATRE
Cut Snake: Tue., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
Desert Hearts: Thu., Oct. 24, 9 p.m., $25.
Justin Jay DJ Set: Thu., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
GLOBE HALL
Broncho: With Hot Flash Heat Wave and Rinse & Repeat, Sat., Nov. 23, 8:30 p.m., $20.
Conquer Everest: with Hydraform, Leveler, Under Auburn Skies, Thu., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $10.
Hiss Golden Messenger and Erin Rae: Sun., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $23.
Mac Ayres: Thu., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $23.50.
Serendipity Music & Arts Festival: Sun., Sept. 22, 2 p.m., $12.
Steven Dayvid McKellar of Civil Twilight: With Stevie Kin, Sat., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $13.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Elsewhere: Ft. Dustycloud, Thu., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $10.
Jakob Ogawa: Wed., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $15.
LITZ: Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $10.
Mellow Fellow and Ruru: Wed., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $17.
PLAID: Sun., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $22.
SkiiTour: Thu., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $15.75.
Solsatallite and Kayla Marque: Sat., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $12.
Tom West: Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $10.
LOST LAKE
Lido: Sun., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $25.75-$125.75.
Strand of Oaks (solo): Sun., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $20.
Technicolor Riots: With Folded Face, the Jinjas, Sun., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $10.
Thistledown: With the Whimsy of Things, John Samson, Wed., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $10.
TMC! (album release): Wed., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $10.
Vérité: Sun., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $13.
The Anchor (album release): Sat., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $15.
Gatecreeper + Exhumed: Fri., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $18/$22.
Brockhampton: With Slowthai, Mon., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $42.50-$99.
The String Cheese Incident: Fri., Nov. 29, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $59.95-$89.50.
Space Jesus: With Huxley Anne, MZG, Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $25.75-$65.
Goldfish: Fri., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $25.75-$30.
Paul van Dyk: Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $16.50-$30.
Amythyst Kiah: Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $12/$14.
Janiva Magness: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $22/$24.
Micrograss: Thu., Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Wood Belly and the Lonesome Days: Sat., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $20/$22.
