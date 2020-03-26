Bud Bronson & the Good Timers Rally for the hi-dive and Mutiny

Bud Bronson & the Good Timers is one of those Denver rock bands that just makes you feel alive — and now, in this time of crisis, when so many are out of work, the musicians are doing their part to help out the independent venues that have showed up for them over the years: the hi-dive and Mutiny Information Cafe.

Every penny that the rockers bring in from merch and music sales is going to those two staples of the local music scene.

"It’s important that when we get through this, we have independent, locally owned small businesses to return to," the band says on the website of its label, Snappy Little Numbers. "Denver has been under siege from developers for years — and the COVID-19 pandemic is very seriously threatening to accelerate the process, likely irreversibly. That’s why we’re indefinitely donating all our merch proceeds to two South Broadway scene stalwarts: Hi-Dive and Mutiny Information Cafe.There are a ton of small businesses we love and are concerned about. We chose these two because they have not only always been huge supporters of our band, but are so important to so many people in our overall community."

The move comes at a time of anxiety for both venues. Curt Wallach, owner of the hi-dive, told Westword that his business would not be able to survive more than a couple of months of closure without external help. And that's exactly what he's facing.

Jim Norris, owner of Mutiny Information Cafe, posted this message about Bud Bronson & the Good Timers on his Facebook page: "All my friends are musicians. All my friends are writers. All my friends are artists. All my friends are in the entertainment business. All my friends are hurting. So I know how much this means. I love this town, I love this scene and I love Snappy Little Numbers and Bud Bronson and the Good Timers so much that I'm wiping tears away from the keypad. A mere thank you is insufficient. A blood oath or pact or something."

Here's the full statement from Bud Bronson & the Good Timers:

Hey friends. Our hearts go out to all those that are on the frontlines fighting COVID-19, whether in hospitals or grocery stores or wherever else people are forced to leave their houses to work right now. We’re also very concerned about all the small businesses that are feeling severe near-term and long-term effects of the shutdown. It’s important that when we get through this, we have independent, locally owned small businesses to return to. Denver has been under siege from developers for years — and the COVID-19 pandemic is very seriously threatening to accelerate the process, likely irreversibly. That’s why we’re indefinitely donating all our merch proceeds to two South Broadway scene stalwarts: Hi-Dive and Mutiny Information Cafe. There are a ton of small businesses we love and are concerned about. We chose these two because they have not only always been huge supporters of our band, but are so important to so many people in our overall community. Our donations retroactively apply to everyone who already bought merch over the previous weeks. We will continue donating proceeds until businesses reopen. We've updated our web store to include a ton of newer stuff. We'll include hand-written thank you notes, as we always do, and do our best to fulfill any other specific requests. Snappy Little Numbers Quality Audio Recordings, the label that issued "Between The Outfield And Outer Space", will also be earmarking BTOAOS physical/digital revenue generated through their commerce locations to go to Hi-Dive and Mutiny Information Cafe for the duration of our campaign as well. We understand there are a million charities, causes, businesses and people in need of your support right now. We thank everyone who has made an effort to help someone in need. If you feel moved to support the places we’ve chose to support, we are humbled to help you do so. Keep your head up. Even in this Brave New World Series, the game is far from over.

So what are you waiting for?

Go buy some Bud Bronson merch and music.