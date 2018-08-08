Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty Tour Is Coming to Denver

Ugly criers, get it together!

Country star Carrie Underwood just announced her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which will hit 55 cities across North America in 2019 in support of upcoming album Cry Pretty, which is set to drop on September 14, 2018.

Her first show will be on May 1, 2019, in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the tour will wrap up in Detroit on Halloween 2019. Underwood will play Denver's Pepsi Center on September 16, 2019.