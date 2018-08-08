 


Carrie Underwood is coming to town.EXPAND
Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty Tour Is Coming to Denver

Kyle Harris | August 8, 2018 | 7:58am
Ugly criers, get it together!

Country star Carrie Underwood just announced her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which will hit 55 cities across North America in 2019 in support of upcoming album Cry Pretty, which is set to drop on September 14, 2018.

Her first show will be on May 1, 2019, in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the tour will wrap up in Detroit on Halloween 2019. Underwood will play Denver's Pepsi Center on September 16, 2019.

Every show will be performed in the round.

“It’s so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience, even in a larger arena setting," says Underwood.

Maddie & Tae and Runaway June will open the concert.

"It’s been exciting to introduce audiences to Cry Pretty, and I can’t wait to bring the new album to life on this tour, along with all of the songs we love to play live," Underwood says. "I’m thrilled to be going out with an amazing lineup — Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are incredible artists that are going to bring even more electricity to our shows.”

The tour is likely to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for a good cause: A dollar from each ticket sold will go to Danita's Children, a group that takes care of abandoned children in Haiti and offers education and nutrition programs to families.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 17. For more information about tickets — as well as a ticket-album bundle and VIP options — go to Underwood's website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

