 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Joshua Hopkins plays the title role in Central City Opera's Billy Budd.EXPAND
Joshua Hopkins plays the title role in Central City Opera's Billy Budd.
Amanda Tipton

It's a Tragedy: Central City Opera Postpones Its 2020 Season

Kyle Harris | May 4, 2020 | 10:58am
AA

It's the same sad song: Central City Opera's summer festival is the latest cultural event to be canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The planned 2020 lineup, which includes Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel, Verdi’s Rigoletto and Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas, will be pushed back to 2021.

“This news is extremely disappointing, but the decision is in the best interest of our audience, artists, staff and the community,” explains Central City Opera General and Artistic Director Pelham “Pat” Pearce in a statement announcing the cancellation. “The COVID-19 crisis is drastically impacting the livelihoods of hundreds of performers, musicians and technicians who bring stories to life on our historic Opera House stage. We are heartbroken audiences won’t experience their work this summer.”

Related Stories

Ticket holders will be given the chance to donate the cost of their tickets to the Central City Opera COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will support the opera's decision to pay all of its 2020 festival artists and staff some of what's due. Gifts will be matched by members of the board and Carousel Performance Sponsors.

“Central City Opera is committed to the safety and well being of our patrons and partners,” said Pearce. “We look forward to the time when we can safely gather together again to raise our voices and celebrate the healing power of the arts.”

This is the latest in a string of music cancellations that includes City Park Jazz, Opera Colorado's spring season, and hundreds of concerts.

For more information about the cancellation and refunds, go to the Central City Opera website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.