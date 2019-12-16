No Second Chance: Chance the Rapper Cancels The Big Day Tour

The Big Day will not come for Chance the Rapper's Denver fans — at least, not any time soon.

The Chicago artist announced on Instagram on Sunday, December 15, that he would be abandoning the Big Day Tour.

The Denver stop had been rescheduled earlier this year from September 24 to January 15, 2020, after he had his child, Marli. Now the Pepsi Center show, which would have included performances by Lil Yachty and Taylor Bennett, will be scrapped altogether, along with the rest of his tour dates.

The shows would have been a celebration of his first studio album, The Big Day, which critics and fans alike largely panned.

Chance offered the following explanation for killing the tour:

Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert. Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.

The Denver Post first reported the cancellation of the Denver concert. Promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains has not released a statement about it; however, Altitude Tickets confirms the event has been canceled.

Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Go to Altitude Tickets for more information.