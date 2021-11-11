Charli XCX, Beach House and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Charli XCX stops at the at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, April 6, in support of the British singer's upcoming album, Crash, which drops in March. Tickets ($33.50-$45) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 12.
Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana, who released Terra Firma last February, headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 12. Tickets ($49.95-$70) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 12.
Beach House's Once Twice Melody tour comes to the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, March 30. Tickets ($35.75-$75) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 12.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Chris Knight: Tue., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
AGGIE THEATRE
TX2 & Write Minded: With Kindasoso, Sat., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
BOULDER THEATER
Bad Suns: With Kid Bloom, Little Image, Tue., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $25-$29.50.
Fisher: Wed., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $55-$59.50.
The Second City: Mon., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Anomalie: Fri., June 10, 9 p.m.
CBDB: Sat., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $12.
The Copper Children & Banshee Tree: Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Dave: Fri., May 20, 8 p.m., $25-$59.50.
Lawrence: Thu., Jan. 13, 9 p.m.
Saba: Mon., May 9, 8 p.m., $28.50-$65.95.
GLOBE HALL
Billy the Poet: With Smokestack Relics, Hello Bourbon, Sat., Dec. 18, 9 p.m., $12.
Born Ruffians: Sat., June 4, 9 p.m.
Mad Dog Blues: With Antonio Lopez Band, Dan Hertel, Mon., Dec. 13, 4 p.m., $12.
Voicecoil: With Whorticulture, Sat., Nov. 27, 9 p.m., $12.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Ezra Furman: Sat., May 28, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Fear: With the Potato Pirates and Cease Fire, Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $29.50.
Flight Facilities: With Two Another, Wed., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $22.75-$75.
JP Saxe: With Amy Allen, Wed., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Penny & Sparrow: With Lera Lynn, Sun., May 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
HI-DIVE
Flight of Sleipnir: With BleakHeart and Snakes, Fri., Nov. 19, 9 p.m.
Pillow Queens: Sat., April 2, 8 p.m.
Spirit Mother: With Ladies Night, Los Toms, Wed., Nov. 17, 9 p.m.
LARIMER LOUNGE
128 Family Reunion: Fri., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., free.
Mezerg: Wed., Feb. 23, 8 p.m.
Open House: With TypeOne, Chrispy, Saul Gucci and Jefe Bumbales, Sat., Jan. 8, 9 p.m., free.
LOST LAKE
The Anchor: With Heartsick Heroine, Blue Mesa and Blood of Lilith, Sat., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $12.
Geographer: Fri., March 25, 8 p.m.
MARQUIS THEATER
Being as an Ocean: Wed., Jan. 19, 7 p.m., $16.
In Real Life Tour: Tue., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $15.
Touché Amoré: Fri., April 1, 7 p.m., $23.
Vundabar: Mon., March 14, 7 p.m., $18.
MISSION BALLROOM
Beach House: Wed., March 30, 8 p.m., $35.75-$75.
Colter Wall: Fri., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $30-$75.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones: With Danielle Ponder, Thu., April 28, 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$75.
OGDEN THEATRE
The Backseat Lovers: Sat., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$75.
Charli XCX: Wed., April 6, 7:30 p.m., $33.50-$45.
Desert Dwellers: With Öona Dahl, the Librarian, Erothyme, Sat., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Lucero: With Amigo the Devil and Gasoline Lollipops, Sat., Jan. 15, 8 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $37.50-$87.50.
Lunay: Wed., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $80.
Pup: With Sheer Mag, Pinkshift, Sun., April 24, 8 p.m., $28.50-$32.50.
The Story So Far: With Joyce Manor, Mom Jeans, Microwave, Wed., April 13, 7 p.m., $32.50-$37.50.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Tash Sultana: Sun., June 12, 7 p.m., $49.95-$70.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Clem Snide: Tue., Feb. 1, 8 p.m.
Jane Eugene (formerly of Loose Ends): Thu., Dec. 30, 7 & 10 p.m., $65-$75.
Yesterday (Beatles tribute): Fri., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
SUMMIT
The Marías Present: Cinema: Tue., March 1, 7 p.m., $25.
