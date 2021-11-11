Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Charli XCX, Beach House and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

November 11, 2021 5:55AM

Beach House headlines the Mission Ballroom next March.
Beach House headlines the Mission Ballroom next March. Aaron Thackeray.

Charli XCX stops at the at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, April 6, in support of the British singer's upcoming album, Crash, which drops in March. Tickets ($33.50-$45) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 12.

Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana, who released Terra Firma last February, headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 12. Tickets ($49.95-$70) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 12.

Beach House's Once Twice Melody tour comes to the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, March 30. Tickets ($35.75-$75) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 12.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Chris Knight: Tue., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
TX2 & Write Minded: With Kindasoso, Sat., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


BOULDER THEATER

Bad Suns: With Kid Bloom, Little Image, Tue., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $25-$29.50.
Fisher: Wed., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $55-$59.50.
The Second City: Mon., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Anomalie: Fri., June 10, 9 p.m.
CBDB: Sat., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $12.
The Copper Children & Banshee Tree: Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Dave: Fri., May 20, 8 p.m., $25-$59.50.
Lawrence: Thu., Jan. 13, 9 p.m.
Saba: Mon., May 9, 8 p.m., $28.50-$65.95.


GLOBE HALL

Billy the Poet: With Smokestack Relics, Hello Bourbon, Sat., Dec. 18, 9 p.m., $12.
Born Ruffians: Sat., June 4, 9 p.m.
Mad Dog Blues: With Antonio Lopez Band, Dan Hertel, Mon., Dec. 13, 4 p.m., $12.
Voicecoil: With Whorticulture, Sat., Nov. 27, 9 p.m., $12.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Ezra Furman: Sat., May 28, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Fear: With the Potato Pirates and Cease Fire, Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $29.50.
Flight Facilities: With Two Another, Wed., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $22.75-$75.
JP Saxe: With Amy Allen, Wed., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Penny & Sparrow: With Lera Lynn, Sun., May 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

HI-DIVE

Flight of Sleipnir: With BleakHeart and Snakes, Fri., Nov. 19, 9 p.m.
Pillow Queens: Sat., April 2, 8 p.m.
Spirit Mother: With Ladies Night, Los Toms, Wed., Nov. 17, 9 p.m.

LARIMER LOUNGE

128 Family Reunion: Fri., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., free.
Mezerg: Wed., Feb. 23, 8 p.m.
Open House: With TypeOne, Chrispy, Saul Gucci and Jefe Bumbales, Sat., Jan. 8, 9 p.m., free.

LOST LAKE

The Anchor: With Heartsick Heroine, Blue Mesa and Blood of Lilith, Sat., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $12.
Geographer: Fri., March 25, 8 p.m.

MARQUIS THEATER

Being as an Ocean: Wed., Jan. 19, 7 p.m., $16.
In Real Life Tour: Tue., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $15.
Touché Amoré: Fri., April 1, 7 p.m., $23.
Vundabar: Mon., March 14, 7 p.m., $18.

MISSION BALLROOM

Beach House: Wed., March 30, 8 p.m., $35.75-$75.
Colter Wall: Fri., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $30-$75.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones: With Danielle Ponder, Thu., April 28, 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$75.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Backseat Lovers: Sat., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$75.
Charli XCX: Wed., April 6, 7:30 p.m., $33.50-$45.
Desert Dwellers: With Öona Dahl, the Librarian, Erothyme, Sat., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Lucero: With Amigo the Devil and Gasoline Lollipops, Sat., Jan. 15, 8 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $37.50-$87.50.
Lunay: Wed., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $80.
Pup: With Sheer Mag, Pinkshift, Sun., April 24, 8 p.m., $28.50-$32.50.
The Story So Far: With Joyce Manor, Mom Jeans, Microwave, Wed., April 13, 7 p.m., $32.50-$37.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Tash Sultana: Sun., June 12, 7 p.m., $49.95-$70.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Clem Snide: Tue., Feb. 1, 8 p.m.
Jane Eugene (formerly of Loose Ends): Thu., Dec. 30, 7 & 10 p.m., $65-$75.
Yesterday (Beatles tribute): Fri., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

SUMMIT

The Marías Present: Cinema: Tue., March 1, 7 p.m., $25.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation