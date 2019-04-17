Chautauqua Auditorium Announces 2019 Summer Concert Series

Seeing a summer concert at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder might be the next best thing to seeing a show outdoors. Sometimes it's even better, as the 1,300-seat venue, which was built in 1898, is heated and cooled by nature, and you won’t get rained on.

Chautauqua just announced its 2019 summer concert lineup, which includes Little Feat, Melissa Etheridge, Robert Cray, José González, the Milk Carton Kids and more.

Ticket pre-sale for Chautauqua Concert Members starts at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22, while tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. at tickets.chautauqua.com.

June 8: Little Feat – 50th Anniversary

June 24: Tommy Emmanuel & David Grisman

June 29: Chris Botti

July 6: Jake Shimabukuro & Trace Bundy

July 8: Melissa Etheridge

July 13: Robert Cray

July 15: Michael McDonald

August 9: Indigo Girls

August 12: Taj Mahal Quartet & Marc Cohn with Blind Boys of Alabama

August 17: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

August 22: The California Honeydrops

August 25: Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot

August 26: José González

August 28: Steel Pulse

August 30: The Milk Carton Kids

September 16: Boz Scaggs

