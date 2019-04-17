 


    Herban Planet
Chautauqua Auditorium just announced its summer concert series.
Chautauqua Auditorium Announces 2019 Summer Concert Series

Westword Staff | April 17, 2019 | 5:55am
Seeing a summer concert at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder might be the next best thing to seeing a show outdoors. Sometimes it's even better, as the 1,300-seat venue, which was built in 1898, is heated and cooled by nature, and you won’t get rained on.

Chautauqua just announced its 2019 summer concert lineup, which includes Little Feat, Melissa Etheridge, Robert Cray, José González, the Milk Carton Kids and more.

Ticket pre-sale for Chautauqua Concert Members starts at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22, while tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. at tickets.chautauqua.com.

June 8: Little Feat – 50th Anniversary  
June 24: Tommy Emmanuel & David Grisman
June 29: Chris Botti
July 6: Jake Shimabukuro & Trace Bundy
July 8: Melissa Etheridge
July 13: Robert Cray
July 15: Michael McDonald
August 9: Indigo Girls
August 12: Taj Mahal Quartet & Marc Cohn with Blind Boys of Alabama
August 17: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
August 22: The California Honeydrops
August 25: Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot
August 26: José González
August 28: Steel Pulse
August 30: The Milk Carton Kids
September 16: Boz Scaggs

