The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Cher brings her Here We Go Again tour with Nile Rodgers & Chic to the Pepsi Center tonight, and ScHoolboy Q is at the Fillmore Auditorium tomorrow. There are a number of great Thanksgiving eve shows, including the fifteenth annual Last Waltz - Revisited (with Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and over sixty guest musicians) at the Fillmore, Pigface (touring for the first time in fourteen years) at Summit, Neon Indian at the Bluebird Theater and Flaural at the hi-dive. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Cher
$57.95-$100, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Monolord
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tribute to Ed Battle
$5, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Chastity
$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26
ScHoolboy Q
$45, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers
$29.98-$35/VIP $59.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27
The Last Waltz - Revisited
$25-$55, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Brond
$20-$75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Pigface
$36.50-$41.50, 7 p.m., Summit
G Herbo
$29.95-$59.95, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Neon Indian
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Flaural
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Emma Mayes & the Hip
$13, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
