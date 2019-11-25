 


    Herban Planet
Flaural is at the hi-dive on Wednesday with OKO TYGRA, Wet Nights and DJ Lexie.EXPAND
Willie Peterson

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | November 25, 2019 | 5:53am
Cher brings her Here We Go Again tour with Nile Rodgers & Chic to the Pepsi Center tonight, and ScHoolboy Q is at the Fillmore Auditorium tomorrow. There are a number of great Thanksgiving eve shows, including the fifteenth annual Last Waltz - Revisited (with Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and over sixty guest musicians) at the Fillmore, Pigface (touring for the first time in fourteen years) at Summit, Neon Indian at the Bluebird Theater and Flaural at the hi-dive. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Cher
$57.95-$100, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Monolord
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tribute to Ed Battle
$5, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Chastity
$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

ScHoolboy Q
$45, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers
$29.98-$35/VIP $59.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

The Last Waltz - Revisited
$25-$55, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Brond
$20-$75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Pigface
$36.50-$41.50, 7 p.m., Summit

G Herbo
$29.95-$59.95, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Neon Indian
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Flaural
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Emma Mayes & the Hip
$13, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

