Childish Gambino May Be Retiring, but Donald Glover Is as Bright as Ever
Miles Chrisinger

Childish Gambino May Be Retiring, but Donald Glover Is as Bright as Ever

Kyle Harris | December 5, 2018 | 10:23am
On Tuesday night, Donald Glover told Denver fans they had bought a ticket to the last Childish Gambino tour in history. If the 35-year-old artist’s words hold true, it’s too bad. As Gambino, Glover gave the Pepsi Center audience something rare from the stage: a glimpse at raw creativity.

That’s not a nice way of saying his set was sloppy — far from it. But unlike so many artists, whose over-the-top expressions of vulnerability are as greasy as chicken nuggets and as indigestible, too, Glover performed with a glint of brilliant madness. He didn't dish out three-minute soap operas to jerk tears; instead, he created joy while being self-reflective and critiquing society.

Early on in the show, he asked fans to put their phones away, saying “Don’t commodify this moment.” It was a welcomed order, because watching a concert with thousands of people gawking through screens is a grim experience. But it’s a bit naive to suggest a stadium concert can avoid being a commodity; after all, people spent tens, some hundreds, of dollars on their tickets to consume his offerings. It’s big business, no matter how radical his intent.

Glover is best known as a hip-hop, R&B, funk and pop singer because the music industry hasn’t caught up with the times and found a word to market more experimental artists like him. Glover’s dance moves lean on voguing, tap dancing and James Brown-style fainting coupled with Bob Fosse’s ‘70s-era moves. Glover’s not afraid of the awkward, ugly or disconcerting, and that’s what makes his performances thought-inspiring. His sound dips into everything from gospel, soul, R&B and hip-hop to brief moments of hardcore punk-inspired screaming that sharply contrast his exquisite falsetto and long passages of party rap.

He doesn't weigh his music down with the nostalgia that's sullying the airwaves these days; his work is informed by the past, not stuck in it. While his live band provided most of the backing music, with occasional forays into pre-produced beats, his team mixes and re-purposes styles as much as any electronic producer. If Glover is a hip-hop artist, it’s more in the tradition of DJs than MCs; his songwriting is a collage of other songs, creating something new out of found materials.

At the show, he performed older material like "Redbone" and "II. Worldstar," along with the upbeat 2018 warm-weather jam "Feels Like Summer" and the namesake of the tour “This Is America” — a punchy satire of consumerism and cheap pleasure.

As he started a less familiar song, he told the crowd, “It’s something new I’m working” — a rarity for a performer claiming he’s bowing out of this sort of tour. The sound of the piece, more akin to EDM than most of his material, perhaps hints at where Glover —  if not Gambino — is heading.

But predicting Glover’s path is foolish. With decades ahead of him, a rigorous artistic practice and a willingness to try things that might not work, his next inventions are his to discover and ours to experience.

Perhaps he wants to find a way to do that outside of consumer culture. That’s a good choice — and a generous one, especially for an artist who has no trouble selling tens of thousands of seats, capturing audiences and doing so with a creative rigor too rare in today’s pop music market.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

