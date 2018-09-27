Childish Gambino Reschedules Denver Concert on Doctor's Orders

Live Nation just announced that hip-hop star Childish Gambino will be rescheduling his Denver date on the This Is America Tour, along with other concerts, on doctor's orders.
Gambino has moved his Pepsi Center concert slated for October 9 to December 4.
In addition to shifting his tour dates, Gambino is scrapping an appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, though he is still planning on performing at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on October 27.
All tickets for the October concert will be honored on the new date for Denver.
Here's the full list of new dates provided by Live Nation:
Sunday, December 2, Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena
Tuesday, December 4, Denver, Pepsi Center
Friday, December 7, Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
Tuesday December 11, Oakland, Oracle Arena
Wednesday, December 12, San Jose, SAP Center
Saturday, December 15, Phoenix, Gila River Arena
Sunday, December 16, Los Angeles, The Forum (rescheduled from September 26)
Monday, December 17, 2018, Los Angeles, The Forum (rescheduled from October 3)
