Chloe Tang, Who Worked Security at the Fillmore, Plays It Tonight With Dua Lipa

A former Fillmore Auditorium security worker – who also happens to be a Denver rising pop-music hopeful — will be back at the venue tonight, opening for Dua Lipa.

On December 8, Chloe Tang, who moved from Colorado to Los Angeles earlier this year, found out she'd gotten the gig and made an ebullient announcement on Twitter.

"Guys, I have to tell you something. I just got word that I am going to be opening for Dua Lipa on Monday, at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, which is where I worked security just a matter of months ago," Tang said in a video posted to the social-media site. "And this is so exciting. I'm in L.A. right now, and I'm flying back tonight. I'm just going to be there a couple days practicing and then for the show."

I have news guys. I’m opening for DUA LIPA on Monday. Screaming internally. Video has more details :) I’m back in my motherland of Denver and gonna be performing at the Fillmore!! pic.twitter.com/iyWJiQxwa2 — •CHLOE TANG• (@chloetangmusic) December 8, 2018

In the past few months, a lot has changed for Tang, who told Westword back in June that she's in an experimental phase as an artist and not entirely sure where she's headed — a fact that she is utterly okay with.

After an energetic performance at theWestword Music Showcase, she announced that she would be packing up for Los Angeles, where her career has continued to evolve.

Tang says Denver's music scene was critical for her development as an artist.

"It’s a unique community compared to L.A. or Nashville or New York," she told Westword's Taylor Heussner. "It’s a great stepping stone to be here. People are just really nice. They aren’t going to shoot you down immediately — they’ll give you a chance."

Dua Lipa herself will be returning to town for a second chance at Denver's Fillmore auditorium tonight, after an ear infection forced her to cancel her June performance in the middle of a set.

Dua Lipa, with Chloe Tang, Monday, December 10, Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 North Clarkson Street.