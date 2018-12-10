 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
4
Chloe Tang will open for Dua Lipa at the Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, December 10.EXPAND
Chloe Tang will open for Dua Lipa at the Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, December 10.
Jordan Tang

Chloe Tang, Who Worked Security at the Fillmore, Plays It Tonight With Dua Lipa

Kyle Harris | December 10, 2018 | 9:06am
AA

A former Fillmore Auditorium security worker – who also happens to be a Denver rising pop-music hopeful — will be back at the venue tonight, opening for Dua Lipa.

On December 8, Chloe Tang, who moved from Colorado to Los Angeles earlier this year, found out she'd gotten the gig and made an ebullient announcement on Twitter.

"Guys, I have to tell you something. I just got word that I am going to be opening for Dua Lipa on Monday, at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, which is where I worked security just a matter of months ago," Tang said in a video posted to the social-media site. "And this is so exciting. I'm in L.A. right now, and I'm flying back tonight. I'm just going to be there a couple days practicing and then for the show."

In the past few months, a lot has changed for Tang, who told Westword back in June that she's in an experimental phase as an artist and not entirely sure where she's headed — a fact that she is utterly okay with.

After an energetic performance at theWestword Music Showcase, she announced that she would be packing up for Los Angeles, where her career has continued to evolve.

Tang says Denver's music scene was critical for her development as an artist.

"It’s a unique community compared to L.A. or Nashville or New York," she told Westword's Taylor Heussner. "It’s a great stepping stone to be here. People are just really nice. They aren’t going to shoot you down immediately — they’ll give you a chance."

Dua Lipa herself will be returning to town for a second chance at Denver's Fillmore auditorium tonight, after an ear infection forced her to cancel her June performance in the middle of a set.

Dua Lipa, with Chloe Tang, Monday, December 10, Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 North Clarkson Street.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: