City Park Jazz Announces 2023 Summer Lineup

City Park Jazz has produced ten concerts every summer since 1986; it's one of Denver's favorite musical events. The free series showcases some of the best local musicians in the city, all playing jazz, blues, salsa and more in sprawling City Park.
City Park Jazz has just released its 2023 lineup, which includes the fourth annual return of the Brass Band Extravaganza, an evening highlighting various brass acts in Colorado.
In addition to announcing this summer's series, City Park Jazz, a volunteer-run nonprofit, announced that it's looking for volunteers for the upcoming season. For details, visit the City Park Jazz website.
The concerts run from 6 to 8 p.m. Sundays, starting June 4. Here's the lineup:
Sarah Mount and the Rushmores
June 4
Stafford Hunter & Jazz Explorations
June 11
Dotsero
June 18
Ritmo Jazz Latino
June 25
Wellington Bullings
July 2
Chris Daniels & the Kings
July 9
Fourth Annual Brass Band Extravaganza, with Guerilla Fanfare and Bourbon Brass Band
July 16
Otis Taylor
July 23
The Burroughs
July 30
La Pompe Jazz
August 6