Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

City Park Jazz Announces 2023 Summer Lineup

March 14, 2023 3:06PM

Indulge in the best of local jazz at City Park Jazz's summer concert series.
Indulge in the best of local jazz at City Park Jazz's summer concert series. Aaron Thackeray
City Park Jazz has produced ten concerts every summer since 1986; it's one of Denver's favorite musical events. The free series showcases some of the best local musicians in the city, all playing jazz, blues, salsa and more in sprawling City Park.

City Park Jazz has just released its 2023 lineup, which includes the fourth annual return of the Brass Band Extravaganza, an evening highlighting various brass acts in Colorado.

In addition to announcing this summer's series, City Park Jazz, a volunteer-run nonprofit, announced that it's looking for volunteers for the upcoming season. For details, visit the City Park Jazz website.

The concerts run from 6 to 8 p.m. Sundays, starting June 4. Here's the lineup:

Sarah Mount and the Rushmores
June 4

Stafford Hunter & Jazz Explorations
June 11

Dotsero
June 18

Ritmo Jazz Latino
June 25

Wellington Bullings
July 2

Chris Daniels & the Kings
July 9

Fourth Annual Brass Band Extravaganza, with Guerilla Fanfare and Bourbon Brass Band
July 16

Otis Taylor
July 23

The Burroughs
July 30

La Pompe Jazz
August 6
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation