The independent voice of Denver since 1977

The Clocktower Cabaret returns July 9.EXPAND
The Clocktower Cabaret returns July 9.
Curtain Will Rise Again at the Clocktower Cabaret

Westword Staff | June 29, 2020 | 10:45am
As they say, the show must go on — and live entertainment is slowly returning to Denver. The latest venue to announce its reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown is the Clocktower Cabaret, the small theater in the basement of the Daniels & Fisher Tower.

The club relaunches July 9 with Rock the Clock: The Clocktower Cabaret Comeback Special, a revue of burlesque and boylesque, as well as the sort of aerial, circus, drag, singing, magic, dancing and comedy acts on which the Clocktower Cabaret has built its reputation since 2006.

“It’s been a long, lonely time for everyone, and our performers are itching to get back into (or out of) their costumes!” explains owner and performer Jefferson Arca, aka Naughty Pierre, in a statement announcing the reopening. “We’re going to run the whole month doing the kind of variety shows that made us famous, with each show having a little bit of everything. These shows will feature one dynamo after another, a wild whirlwind of fun.”

Starting July 9, the venue will host two shows — one at 7:30 and one at 9:30 p.m. — every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the month; each performance will be unique, with a rotating cast. The venue can hold a maximum of 36 patrons per show, with fourteen other people working the club and performing.

Tables will be spaced six feet apart, everybody will be required to wear masks when they're not at their table, patrons will be limited to being in the space ninety minutes, and the venue will be sanitized before each show. While the bar and kitchen will be open, there will be no walk-up service; patrons will be served at their tables.

“We can’t wait to see our audiences again,” Arca concludes. “Our regulars have been so supportive during the closure, which was amazing. Now it’s our turn to make them smile!"

For more information, go to the Clocktower Cabaret website

