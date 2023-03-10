Five Colorado Groups Will Rock the Stage at SXSW Music Festival

A week-long music extravaganza chock full of talented artists, the South by Southwest Music Festival (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, has announced its full lineup of artists for the 37th annual event. Out of the 1,500 musicians selected to perform within the whopping setup of 77 different stages, meet these five eclectic, original artists that call Colorado their home.
CRL CRRLL
CRL CRRLL, or Carl Carrell, is one of Denver's many successful multi-talented artists. A DJ, multi-instrumentalist, filmmaker and content creator, Carl's diverse talents have landed him a collection of collaborations, including the Grand Alliance Project with The Reminders, and sharing the stage with artists such as Washed Out and Jamie XX. An electrifying combination of funk, soul and, of course, EDM, Carl's groovy soundscapes and light, melodic vocals are a little jazzy and a lot of fun.
DJ Ktone
Longtime DJ, composer, music director and activist, DJ Ktone is yet another local Denver legend. Ktone has been deejaying since he was a teenager, and uses his diverse skills to create eclectic, funky soundscapes overlayed with fire bars that are often funny, usually explicit and always truthful. Ktone's latest single, "HELLO BABY," featuring 5280 Mystic and Project Nay, dropped earlier this month. The track is an addicting and rhythmic, with vocals and lyrics that drip with a sultry, breathy attitude. Felix Fast4Ward
Felix Ayodele, also known as Felix Fast4Ward, is the definition of DIY. He created his DIY DJ/hip-hop career in a shack – literally – using not much more than an incredible amount of motivation, an eight-track tape and a handful of instruments. Now, Felix's original mixes have earned him collaborations with outfits such as Wheelchair Sports Camp at Red Rocks and, of course, a spot at SXSW. A self-proclaimed "sound painter," Felix's tracks can only be described as ear-tingling combinations of audio that somehow each create a vastly different atmosphere while still carrying trademarks of his fresh and highly original sound. KNDRX
Denver singer-songwriter and music producer, Cory Kendrix combines rap with elements of R&B, pop and hip-hop. His latest track, "Me, Myself, & I," hit streaming platforms on February 24, and its moody, black-and-white music video was posted just last week. Kendrix uses special sound effects to create echoing, trippy audio bends that fuse with a rhythmic core reminiscent of trap. Kendrix's bars are catchy, and combined with his light, smooth vocals, his songs are guaranteed earworms. Little Wilderness
The only hint that this '90s-core, alternative rock band hails from the mountain wilderness of Durango is its occasional sprinkling of southwestern vibe that seasons its original music. Formed in 2011, the band is comprising four friends who originally just wanted to jam – but didn't know their jam session would last for more than a decade. Lyricist and guitarist Paul Henderson, bassist Juan Lopez, lead guitarist Dan Szabo and drummer Mike Owens released their Little Wilderness debut album, Big Tent by Flak Records, in 2019. The grungy vocals are complemented by rippling electric guitar riffs and funky keyboard solos that intertwine to create dynamic rock music that's entirely danceable.