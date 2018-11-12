The Colorado Symphony Announces Weirdest Collaboration Yet

Fresh off of a downright odd collaboration with the funk band Lettuce, the Colorado Symphony has announced what may just be its weirdest collaboration yet: This summer, the Mile High City's symphony orchestra will be joining forces with the legendary satirical musician "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Fans of classic Yankovic (think "Eat It," "Like a Surgeon" and "Smells Like Nirvana") have a lot to look forward to: He's going to be digging back through his catalog and dredging up the hits, replete with costumes, props and a video wall. He will perform alongside his original band, background singers and the full orchestra.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
See the music video for "Smells Like Nirvana" below:
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on August 1, at the world's most majestic venue, Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Tickets, which will cost $49.95 to $90 plus service fees, go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, November 16, online at AXS, and by phone at 888-929-7849.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!