"Weird Al" Yankovic will be joining forces with the Colorado Symphony for the No Strings Attached tour in 2019.
Robert Trachtenberg

The Colorado Symphony Announces Weirdest Collaboration Yet

Kyle Harris | November 12, 2018 | 10:40am
AA

Fresh off of a downright odd collaboration with the funk band Lettuce, the Colorado Symphony has announced what may just be its weirdest collaboration yet: This summer, the Mile High City's symphony orchestra will be joining forces with the legendary satirical musician "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Fans of classic Yankovic (think "Eat It," "Like a Surgeon" and "Smells Like Nirvana") have a lot to look forward to: He's going to be digging back through his catalog and dredging up the hits, replete with costumes, props and a video wall. He will perform alongside his original band, background singers and the full orchestra.

See the music video for "Smells Like Nirvana" below:

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on August 1,  at the world's most majestic venue, Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets, which will cost $49.95 to $90 plus service fees, go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, November 16, online at AXS, and by phone at 888-929-7849. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

