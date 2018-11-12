The Colorado Symphony Announces Weirdest Collaboration Yet

"Weird Al" Yankovic will be joining forces with the Colorado Symphony for the No Strings Attached tour in 2019.

Fresh off of a downright odd collaboration with the funk band Lettuce, the Colorado Symphony has announced what may just be its weirdest collaboration yet: This summer, the Mile High City's symphony orchestra will be joining forces with the legendary satirical musician "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Fans of classic Yankovic (think "Eat It," "Like a Surgeon" and "Smells Like Nirvana") have a lot to look forward to: He's going to be digging back through his catalog and dredging up the hits, replete with costumes, props and a video wall. He will perform alongside his original band, background singers and the full orchestra.