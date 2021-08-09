Colorado Symphony Announces Complete 2021-2022 Season

Season highlights include vocalist and actor Leslie Odom Jr. — known for originating the Tony Award-winning role of Aaron Burr in the original cast of Broadway’s Hamilton as well as his roles in television and film — performing on April 2, and Denver jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves, who has won five Grammy awards, performing with the symphony on February 19.
Renowned Grammy- and Emmy-winning film composer Danny Elfman will be at Boettcher for a week-long residency that includes his Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet on January 12, two performances of Elfman’s from the films of Tim Burton along with violinist Sandy Cameron and the Colorado Symphony Chorus on January 14 and 15, and a special afternoon forum with Elfman himself on January 15.
The symphony's upcoming season also includes six Movie at the Symphony concerts, including Elf, Disney’s A Muppet Christmas Carol and Disney’s Fantasia; four family concerts including the Halloween Spooktacular, Drums of the World and Lift Every Voice Youth Concert; six alternative concerts including The Music of Queen, Beethoven v. Coldplay and The Times They Are A-Changin’: The Words and Music of Bob Dylan; and a robust Holiday concert series including audience favorites like A Colorado Christmas, Holiday Brass, and A Night in Vienna on New Year's Eve.
Denver's DeVotchKa also teams up with the symphony for the sixth time and will premiere its first holiday symphonic concert event on December 16, with lush orchestrations of new works and old favorites.
Throughout the season, the Colorado Symphony will also showcase a diverse group of composers, conductors and guest artists. The music of five women composers will be in the mix, including works by Clarise Assad, Gabriela Lena Frank, Joan Tower, Jessie Montgomery, and Florence Price — the latter a trailblazing African-American composer who was the first to have a composition played by a major orchestra.
Among the notable guest artists audiences will see this season are fourteen women, including vocalists Sierra Boggess, Capathia Jenkins and Reeves,; violinists Karen Gomyo, Sandy Cameron and Simone Porter; and pianists Natasha Paremski, Joyce Yang and Ingrid Fliter. Featured soloists include three renowned African-American artists: saxophonist Steven Banks, pianist Awadagin Pratt and vocalist Leslie Odom, Jr. The virtuosity of the Colorado Symphony’s own musicians will also be on full display as principal flutist Brook Ferguson and principal bassist Steve Metcalf perform as featured soloists.
The Symphony will host three free community concerts over the course of the season, with the fifth annual installment of Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas on September 23, a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 11, and the Denver Young Artists Orchestra Side by Side, featuring Elgar’s Enigma Variations, on January 26.
Opening weekend will take place September 17 to 19, with Grammy-winning pianist Emanuel Ax joining conductor Peter Oundjian and the orchestra on Chopin’s Second Piano Concerto in a program that also includes Barber’s Adagio for Strings and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition arranged by Ravel.
“Well over a full calendar year will have passed since we have been able to entertain our patrons with live music in Boettcher Concert Hall,” notes Jerome H. Kern, Colorado Symphony CEO & Board Chair in a statement. “We are elated to present a return season that showcases the virtuosity, skill, and musicianship of Colorado’s only full-time professional orchestra. This season will have been worth the wait, and we are thrilled to welcome patrons back into our home this fall.”
Subscription tickets for the 2021-’22 season and customizable packages are on sale now. Flex Passes — which offer six ticket vouchers that guests can use for best-available seats to any concert in the season, redeemable one week before the selected concert — are also available now.
Download the 2021-’22 Colorado Symphony Season brochure here.
Single tickets to all concerts will be available to the general public starting September 1, with a separate announcement to precede the date. For concert descriptions and ticket information, visit the Colorado Symphony online or call the box office at 303-623-7876.