Colorado Symphony Announces Ten More Summer Red Rocks Concerts

Last week, the Colorado Symphony debuted the first four concerts of its Acoustic on the Rocks series at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, all of which sold out. This month, the orchestra will continue its run of shows in the series with the Colorado Symphony Strings and a new set of performances with the Colorado Symphony Brass and Percussion Ensembles.

Resident conductor Christopher Dragon heads up each performance. The shows from August 12 through 16 will mirror last week's performances with twenty Colorado Symphony string musicians performing Mozart's Divertimento in D Major, K. 136, Walker's Lyric for Strings, Bartók's Romanian Folk Dances and Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings. Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion ensembles, with nineteen musicians in all, will play a classical and pops repertoire August 19 through 23.

Each of these programs will be 75 minutes long and will not have an intermission. Total ticket sales will be limited to each performance and audiences will be seated in a socially distanced setup throughout the amphitheatre. Tickets, $65, go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 7 at the Colorado Symphony website.

Households will be allowed to sit together, and must adhere to Red Rocks Amphitheatre event attendance guidelines, including the following:

• Facial coverings are required to be worn by all patrons in order to enter the venue and are required to be worn while moving throughout the venue in a socially distanced manner.

• Physical distancing of at least six feet is required between disassociated groups from the time of arrival until departure.

• If you are feeling sick do not attend the concert.

• Ticket purchase information may be used for contact tracing in the event it is needed for your safety.

• Performance details and guidelines may be subject to change.

• For guidance on masks and facial coverings per state guidelines, please visit click here and visit

Red Rocks Ampitheatre's Welcome Back information here.



For more information, visit Red Rocks Amphitheatre online.