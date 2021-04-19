Colorado Symphony Brings Epic Music of John Williams to Red Rocks

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

No composer has had as lasting an impression on American blockbusters as John Williams; his music is downright epic. So it makes sense that the Colorado Symphony will start its blockbuster summer season with two limited-capacity performances of Williams's compositions at Red Rocks.

Resident conductor Christopher Dragon will conduct a selection from Williams's scores for Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, Superman, Harry Potter, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and more.

The news comes a week after the Colorado Symphony announced that it would be canceling its Red Rocks performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, which had been re-scheduled for this summer.

The Williams shows, scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 25, will each be limited to a 2,500 capacity; social distancing guidelines and mask requirements will also be in force.

Tickets, which run $55 to $70, go on sale at the Colorado Symphony website at 10 a.m. Friday, April 23.

Red Rocks has already announced that the popular Film on the Rocks series is back, with both drive-in and in-person screenings; a handful of concerts by artists such as Lotus, Zhu, Leftover Salmon and more have also been booked. Lotus kicks off the concert season this week.