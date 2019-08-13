 


The Colorado Symphony will be hosting special concerts throughout the summer.
The Colorado Symphony will be hosting special concerts throughout the summer.
Brandon Marshall

Colorado Symphony Adds Another Night of the Music of Selena

Kyle Harris | August 13, 2019 | 8:49am
Earlier this summer, the Colorado Symphony announced it would be performing the music of Selena with vocalist Isabel Marie Sánchez on October 12. Now, the organization has announced it will be offering an additional performance, on October 13 at 2 p.m.

The orchestra will be led by resident conductor Christopher Dragon, and the performance is part of a partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center.

Sánchez – who will be filling in for the wildly popular singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez, who was murdered in 1995 – got her start on Telemundo's La Coz Kids. She also records on Q-Zone Records, a label founded by Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla.

The orchestra will perform Selena classics, including “Dreaming of You,” “Como la Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “No Me Queda Más” and “I Could Fall in Love."

Tickets are available at the Colorado Symphony website, by phone at 303-623-7876 or at the Boettcher Concert Hall box office at the Denver Performing Arts Complex on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. and two hours prior to any performance. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

