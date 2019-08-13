Colorado Symphony Adds Another Night of the Music of Selena

The Colorado Symphony will be hosting special concerts throughout the summer.

Earlier this summer, the Colorado Symphony announced it would be performing the music of Selena with vocalist Isabel Marie Sánchez on October 12. Now, the organization has announced it will be offering an additional performance, on October 13 at 2 p.m.

The orchestra will be led by resident conductor Christopher Dragon, and the performance is part of a partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center.

Sánchez – who will be filling in for the wildly popular singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez, who was murdered in 1995 – got her start on Telemundo's La Coz Kids. She also records on Q-Zone Records, a label founded by Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla.

The orchestra will perform Selena classics, including “Dreaming of You,” “Como la Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “No Me Queda Más” and “I Could Fall in Love."

Tickets are available at the Colorado Symphony website, by phone at 303-623-7876 or at the Boettcher Concert Hall box office at the Denver Performing Arts Complex on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. and two hours prior to any performance.