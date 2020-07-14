Colorado Symphony, Hamilton, Red Rocks and More Calendar Changes

Live-performance cancellations and postponements continue, as COVID-19 ravages concert, theater and event schedules.

The Colorado Symphony has scrapped every concert through October 31. That includes multiple celebrations of Ludwig Van Beethoven's 250th birthday celebration, Disney Pixar's Coco in concert, the fiftieth-anniversary celebration of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, the Vienna Boys' Choir, and Halloween and Christmas spectaculars.

"These cancellations align with the City and County of Denver in compliance with the revised CDC guidelines that promote social distancing for the foreseeable future," explains the Colorado Symphony. "There is still no confirmed date for when and how we may resume operations as an institution; however, the musicians and staff are working diligently to identify creative solutions to keep our audiences and community engaged."

Red Rocks Amphitheatre's schedule has been obliterated through August, and promoters are busy rescheduling concerts for next year or even 2022, though many shows are still on the calendar for September and beyond.

Nightclubs are shuttered for the foreseeable future, and music festivals have been pushed back to 2021...if they're scheduled at all.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts — which saw massive layoffs and programming cuts, and canceled its schedule through early 2021 — just announced that the touring production of Hamilton, which had been scheduled for 2020, has been pushed back all the way to 2022...February 16 to March 27, 2022, to be exact.

This date correlates with the time when some in the entertainment industry believe the country will finally have rid itself of COVID-19, through a vaccine, a cure or sufficient herd immunity — all criteria that Governor Jared Polis has said are necessary for big events to return.

In the meantime, some venues have started emergency fundraising campaigns.

"Z2 Entertainment venues — the Boulder Theater and Fox Theatre in Boulder and the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins — have each launched Recovery Funds to help weather the financial storm the global pandemic has brought upon independent music venues across the nation," explains a spokesperson. "Unable to hold concerts for the past four months, Z2 Entertainment has been unable to accrue any income. Its continuation to honor refunds for canceled and postponed shows, in addition to accounting for the numerous overhead expenses it takes to ensure its three venues are able to reopen at a safe time and with all safety measures in place, has increased the severity of Z2’s financial situation."

Levitt Pavilion continues to hint at the possibility of a reduced-capacity concert series at the venue, starting perhaps as early as mid-August, though that seems increasingly unlikely as COVID-19 cases go up.

A recent report from the National Independent Venue Association suggests that 90 percent of independent venues risk shuttering in the next year if they do not receive government aid. And so far, there are no signs that money is coming.