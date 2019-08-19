Colorado Symphony Will Perform Return of the Jedi

The favorite Star Wars film of those obsessed with Jabba the Hutt, Ewoks and epic endings is probably Return of the Jedi.
Brett Mitchell will conduct the Colorado Symphony playing the movie's score alongside screenings of the film at 7 p.m. on February 27 and 28 at Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
The concert and screening, produced by Disney Concerts, are part of an ongoing series that's touring the world.
Tickets for reserved seating, $15 to $89 plus fees, will go on sale at 10 a.m. August 23 at the Colorado Symphony website.
All ages are welcome.
