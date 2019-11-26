Denver's Best Thanksgiving Eve Parties and Concerts



Thanksgiving Eve is second only to New Year's Eve as the biggest bar night on the calendar. While the night is heavy on electronica this year, there's an assortment of other acts performing as well. Here's our rundown of pre-Turkey Day shows to help you drum up your appetite for Thanksgiving:

Andy C

8 p.m., $30, Marquis Theater

British drum-and-bass DJ and producer Andy C headlines tonight, while Tonn Piper and specials guests are also on the bill.

Brondo

9 p.m., $20-$75, Ogden Theatre

Dubstep DJ Brondo, whose latest effort is Bass Jungle, headlines with openers Globzter, PawS and Detrace.

Drakesgiving 2

9 p.m., $15-$25, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Hosted by Big Styles, this homage to Drake includes four DJs.

EOTO

8:30 p.m., $15-$25, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

An electronica side project of String Cheese Incident, including SCI members Michael Travis and Jason Hann, EOTO is top-billed with Borahm Lee (Break Science/Pretty Lights Live) and Nicholas Gerlach opening.

Flaural

9 p.m., $12-$15, hi-dive

Local rock band Flaural heads up the night with Oko Tygra, Wet Nights and DJ Lexie opening.

Greyson Chance

8 p.m., $18-$50, Globe Hall

The Oklahoma-bred synth-pop act Greyson Chance, who just released his new single, "Boots," stops at Globe Hall with Denver rock act the Bright Silence opening.

The Last Waltz - Revisited

9 p.m., $25-$55, Fillmore Auditorium

Since 2005, Polytoxic and dozens of guest musicians have been re-creating the Band's concert documented in the legendary Martin Scorsese-directed concert film The Last Waltz.

Neon Indian

8 p.m., $20-$23, Bluebird Theater

Alan Palomo formed this Denton, Texas-based electronic act just over a decade ago. Austin pop singer Lou Rebecca opens.

Pigface

7 p.m., $36.50-$41.50, Summit

Touring for the first time in fourteen years, industrial supergroup Pigface includes Martin Atkins (Public Image Ltd., Killing Joke), Mary Byker (Pop Will Eat Itself, Gaye Bykers on Acid), Ruby/Lesley Rankine (Silverfish, Ruby), Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers), En Esch (KMFDM) and more.

SAINt JHN

8 p.m., $22.50-$89, Cervantes' Other Side

Guyanese-American rapper SAINt JHN returns to Denver with Atlanta rapper Kodie Shane opening.

