Elvis Costello headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday.EXPAND
Elvis Costello headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday.
Jon Solomon

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | November 23, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

There are some two-night stands this weekend, including Underoath at the Ogden Theatre, Trevor Hall at the Boulder Theater and Leftover Salmon at the Gothic Theatre, while the hi-dive celebrates its fifteenth anniversary over two nights. Also on tap this weekend are Ministry at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Fillmore on Sunday and Phosphorescent at the Oriental Theater on Saturday. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Underoath (also November 24)
$35-$38, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Trevor Hall & Friends (also November 24)
$27-$49.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Leftover Salmon (also November 24)
$35-$39.95, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Unearth (also November 24)
$10-$150, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Nordic Daughter
$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Tennis - Solo in Stereo
$27-$29, 7:30 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church

hi-dive's 15th Anniversary Party (also November 24)
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

SF1
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Ministry
$24.50-$34.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Kodaline
$27.50-$30, 7:30 p.m., Summit

Phosphorescent
$25-$175, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Haken and Leprous
$25, 7:15 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kweku Collins
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Flaural
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Sub.mission Agency Showcase
$20-$25, 9 p.m., The Black Box

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Elvis Costello & the Imposters
$54.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Kasbo
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Devil Wears Prada
$19.50-$22, 7 p.m., Summit

Sweet Honey in the Rock
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

    Send: