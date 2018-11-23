The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

There are some two-night stands this weekend, including Underoath at the Ogden Theatre, Trevor Hall at the Boulder Theater and Leftover Salmon at the Gothic Theatre, while the hi-dive celebrates its fifteenth anniversary over two nights. Also on tap this weekend are Ministry at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Fillmore on Sunday and Phosphorescent at the Oriental Theater on Saturday. See our full list of picks below.