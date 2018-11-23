The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

There are some two-night stands this weekend, including Underoath at the Ogden Theatre, Trevor Hall at the Boulder Theater and Leftover Salmon at the Gothic Theatre, while the hi-dive celebrates its fifteenth anniversary over two nights. Also on tap this weekend are Ministry at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Fillmore on Sunday and Phosphorescent at the Oriental Theater on Saturday. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23
Underoath (also November 24)
$35-$38, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Trevor Hall & Friends (also November 24)
$27-$49.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Leftover Salmon (also November 24)
$35-$39.95, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Unearth (also November 24)
$10-$150, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Nordic Daughter
$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Tennis - Solo in Stereo
$27-$29, 7:30 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church
hi-dive's 15th Anniversary Party (also November 24)
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
SF1
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Ministry
$24.50-$34.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Kodaline
$27.50-$30, 7:30 p.m., Summit
Phosphorescent
$25-$175, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Haken and Leprous
$25, 7:15 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kweku Collins
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Flaural
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Sub.mission Agency Showcase
$20-$25, 9 p.m., The Black Box
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Elvis Costello & the Imposters
$54.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Kasbo
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Devil Wears Prada
$19.50-$22, 7 p.m., Summit
Sweet Honey in the Rock
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
