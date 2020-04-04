Andrew Novick Takes on Morrissey Superfan in a New Podcast

Andrew Novick is many things: musician, filmmaker, avid collector, Casa Bonita fanatic and a whole lot more.

But a Morrissey fan? He is not.

Just listen to the 1987 song "Morrissey Rides a Cockhorse," a tirade from Novick's band, the Warlock Pinchers, that takes on the former Smiths frontman.

Singers Novick, who went by K.C. KSum in the Pinchers, and Dan Wanush, aka King Scratchie, made it quite clear that hey loathed Moz as they sang: "That crybaby son of bitch, no-talent motherfucker/Bastard-ass dickhead, ball-flapping dicksucker/Baggy-shirted depressed Dean-loving bonehead/Making lots of money with boring songs like 'Suedehead.'"

On the third episode of the podcast Convince Me to Like This Band, which launched in January and focuses on polarizing bands and passionate fans and detractors, Novick goes up against Jose Maldonado, known as the Mexican Morrissey and frontman of Smiths tribute band Sweet and Tender Hooligans, who tries to woo Novick into the Morrissey fandom.

While it's not a shouting match by any means, the conversation between Novick and Maldonado, hosted by podcast creator and host Eric Speck, is intelligent, sometimes delving into the merit of Morrissey's lyrics or his videos. Novick also talks about how the Warlock Pinchers had originally thought about titling the band's first album Morrissey Sucks.

Novick made a Spotify playlist to tie in with the podcast, which includes songs like the Sparks' "Lighten Up, Morrissey," Agatha's "Slayer vs. Morrissey," Kåre and the Cavemen's "Girlfriend in Tacoma" and other cuts by the Butthole Surfers, the Residents, the Clash, Swans and more, while Maldonado's playlist is strictly centered on the Smiths and Morrissey.

The first two episodes of Convince Me to Like This Band pair up superfans and haters of Phish and Slayer; find out more at the podcast's website.