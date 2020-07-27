Non Violins Marching Band Will Sound Off for Cory Gardner Today

At 2 p.m. today, July 27, a group of professional musicians who've banded together in the Non Violins Marching Band will hold a non-violent demonstration outside of Cory Gardner's office, 721 19th Street, where they'll deliver a "violagram" and play music as they encourage the incumbent senator to support the Heroes Act and extend federal unemployment benefits.

The majority of the musicians have lost most or all of their work as a result of the virus. “Performers are likely to be the last workers to be able to return to normalcy, and are dependent on unemployment benefits in the meantime. The federal unemployment benefits have been instrumental in helping us keep our heads above water,” says Colorado Symphony violist Heller McDermott in a release announcing the action.

The Non Violins group, which comprises violists and a few other musicians, has stood up for climate action, women’s rights and health care in the past. Now they’re standing up for their own livelihoods, and plan to submit a petition to Gardner asking him to approve the extension of benefits slated to end at the end of the month. They'll also sing the following:

“We wish that we could work, but that’s a future day. Cory Gardner, please sponsor the Heroes Act today!”