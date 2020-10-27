 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Coronavirus |

How Denver's Safer at Home Level 3 Restrictions Will Hit Music Venues

Kyle Harris | October 27, 2020 | 2:01pm
The state slashes outdoor music venue capacity to 75 as Denver enters Safer at Home Level 3.EXPAND
The state slashes outdoor music venue capacity to 75 as Denver enters Safer at Home Level 3.
Aaron Thackeray
AA

With the City of Denver now moving back to Safer at Home Level 3 guidelines in order to control a massive uptick in COVID-19 cases, indoor events will be capped at 25 people, and outdoor events at 75.

Those mandates leave venues that have scheduled concerts with larger audiences in a bind: Do they cancel the shows entirely, or do they somehow try to reduce the number of ticketholders who can attend?

Already burdened by reduced capacities before this new reduction, venues are struggling to survive. According to a study by the National Independent Venue Association, nearly 90 percent of the country's venues say they won't make it until the end of the year without federal relief. And there is no sign that aid is coming. 

Related Stories

Without federal support and facing another possible stay-at-home order, many Denver venue owners say they will be forced to close, while others worry that they will face years of debt if they remain in business. Except for Levitt Pavilion, nearly all of them have already furloughed or laid off staff, and are facing further cuts if things don't turn around.

Marijuana Deals Near You

"Without federal support and without a vaccine, it’s just going to get worse," says Chris Zacher, executive director of Levitt Pavilion Denver, who serves as co-captain of Colorado's NIVA chapter. "It doesn’t matter if your [capacity is] at 25 or 50 or 75 or 175. Until we get to a point where we’re operating at 75 percent or 50 percent, depending on the capacity, the losses keep piling up."

Zacher attributes much of the current crisis to the Trump administration's failure to mobilize political will to support small businesses, and the federal government's dysfunction in passing relief measures. "This administration is such a fucking joke," he says. "They don’t care because they’re not being affected by it. It’s hard to give a shit about an everyday person when you’re a multi-millionaire."

In announcing Denver's move to Safer at Home Level 3 earlier today, Mayor Michael Hancock also criticized the federal government for its inability to create a competent, nationwide response to the crisis.

As for the mandate to reduce capacity, "It’s a bummer, but I get it," Zacher says. "I think we all get it. We’re tired and we’re frustrated, but this isn’t the city or state coming down on us and saying you did something wrong."

Venues like the Oriental Theater, Larimer Lounge, Dazzle, Broadway Roxy, Nocturne and others that have been struggling to throw shows in these tough times aren't making money, he notes. New restrictions will hurt them further...but so will rising case counts.

"The only thing you can do is take a deep breath and say, 'You people, just wear your fucking masks so we can get through this,'" Zacher concludes. "I think that Hancock probably made the right move. We’ve got more case counts per day than we did in March. This is the worst wave of it."

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.