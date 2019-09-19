Dashboard Confessional, Keane and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Dashboard Confessional, which just announced its The Best Ones of the Best Ones compilation, stops at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, February 22. Tickets, $40 to $80, go on sale Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m.
Keane headlines the Mission Ballroom on Friday, March 13, in support of its new album, Cause and Effect. Tickets, $55 to $125, go on sale Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m.
Art Garfunkel will be at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, November 19. Tickets are $49.50 to $85 and go on sale Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Boombox: With GoodSex, Sat., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
Circles Around the Sun: Sun., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Dirtwire: Sat., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Matisyahu: Sun., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
Turkuaz: With Swatkins & the Positive Agenda, Fri., Dec. 27, 9 p.m., $30-$35.
Homesafe: Mon., Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m., $12-$15.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Ezra Furman: Sat., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Railbenders: Fri., Dec. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Yola: Tue., Feb. 11, 7 p.m., $21.50-$25.
Arlo Guthrie: Performing Alice's Restaurant with Folk Uke, Wed., May 6, 8 p.m., $45-$55.
The Doo Wop Project: Mon., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Ekali: Sat., Nov. 23, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
The Lil Smokies: Sat., Dec. 21, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Martin Sexton: Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas: Sun., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$50.
T-Pain: Mon., Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m., $32.50-$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
40 Oz. To Freedom (Sublime Tribute): Thu., Dec. 19, 8 & 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Dirtwire: Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Dragondeer: Thu., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Lil Tjay: Wed., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $25.95-$100.
MIDIcinal Live Band: With Notorious Conduct, Future Joy, TheBusiness. ft. Tom Davidson, JusChill, Sat., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Ryan Caraveo: With Alec King, Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$60.
Colorado Jazz Workshop Jazz Festival: Sat., Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m.-9:45 p.m., $10-$18.
Etienne Charles Creole Christmas: Mon., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $15-$35.
Generations of Bebop: Sat., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $10-$20.
Kenwood Dennard/Joe Anderies Collaboration Project: Sat., Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., $12-$27.
Parade Of Lasers 2019: Sat., Dec. 21, 7 p.m., $24.25-$34.25.
ScHoolboy Q: With NAV, Tue., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $45.
FOX THEATRE
Desert Dwellers: With Drumspyder, Dissolv, Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $25.
Yonder Mountain String Band: Fri., Dec. 27, Sat., Dec. 28, 8:30 p.m., $45.
GLOBE HALL
Chastity: Mon., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $12.
Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers: Tue., Dec. 17, Wed., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $27.
Supersuckers: Sat., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $20.
WILD: With Johnny Gates, Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $15.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Catching Flies: Fri., Nov. 29, 9 p.m., $14.
Mike Cooley: Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $27.
The North 41: Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $10.
LOST LAKE
4th Ave: With JAGMAC, Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $12.
NOTS: Tue., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $12.
Spendtime Palace and the Brazen Youth: Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $12.
Wheelchair Sports Camp: Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $12.
Andy C: Wed., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $30.
Dreamers: Fri., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Giuseppe Ottaviani: Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$25.
Tender: Sat., Feb. 15, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Keane: Fri., March 13, 8 p.m., $49.50-$125.
American Authors and Magic Giant: With Public, Tue., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Caamp: Fri., Nov. 8, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $25.75-$30.
Dashboard Confessional: With Piebald, Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $35-$40.
Hanson: With Paul McDonald, Joshua & the Holy Rollers, Thu., Dec. 5, 7 p.m., $39.95.
The Lil Smokies: Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $25.75-$75.
Art Garfunkel: Tue., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $49.50-$85.
Dancing With the Stars: LIVE!: 2020 Tour: Wed., March 18, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$129.95.
Hairball: Sat., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.
SUMMIT
Laine Hardy: Thu., Dec. 5, 7 p.m., $27.50-$30.
Thrice: Tue., Jan. 28, 5:30 p.m., $27-$32.
Two Feet: Thu., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
