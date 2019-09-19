 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Dashboard Confessional headlines the Ogden Theatre in February.
Dashboard Confessional headlines the Ogden Theatre in February.
Miles Chrisinger

Dashboard Confessional, Keane and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | September 19, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Dashboard Confessional, which just announced its The Best Ones of the Best Ones compilation, stops at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, February 22. Tickets, $40 to $80, go on sale Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m.

Keane headlines the Mission Ballroom on Friday, March 13, in support of its new album, Cause and Effect. Tickets, $55 to $125, go on sale Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m.

Art Garfunkel will be at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, November 19. Tickets are $49.50 to $85 and go on sale Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m.

Related Stories

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Boombox: With GoodSex, Sat., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
Circles Around the Sun: Sun., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Dirtwire: Sat., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Matisyahu: Sun., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
Turkuaz: With Swatkins & the Positive Agenda, Fri., Dec. 27, 9 p.m., $30-$35.

BLACK SHEEP

Homesafe: Mon., Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m., $12-$15.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Ezra Furman: Sat., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Railbenders: Fri., Dec. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Yola: Tue., Feb. 11, 7 p.m., $21.50-$25.

BOULDER THEATER

Arlo Guthrie: Performing Alice's Restaurant with Folk Uke, Wed., May 6, 8 p.m., $45-$55.
The Doo Wop Project: Mon., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Ekali: Sat., Nov. 23, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
The Lil Smokies: Sat., Dec. 21, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Martin Sexton: Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas: Sun., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$50.
T-Pain: Mon., Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m., $32.50-$35.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

40 Oz. To Freedom (Sublime Tribute): Thu., Dec. 19, 8 & 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Dirtwire: Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Dragondeer: Thu., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Lil Tjay: Wed., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $25.95-$100.
MIDIcinal Live Band: With Notorious Conduct, Future Joy, TheBusiness. ft. Tom Davidson, JusChill, Sat., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Ryan Caraveo: With Alec King, Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$60.

DAZZLE

Colorado Jazz Workshop Jazz Festival: Sat., Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m.-9:45 p.m., $10-$18.
Etienne Charles Creole Christmas: Mon., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $15-$35.
Generations of Bebop: Sat., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $10-$20.
Kenwood Dennard/Joe Anderies Collaboration Project: Sat., Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., $12-$27.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Parade Of Lasers 2019: Sat., Dec. 21, 7 p.m., $24.25-$34.25.
ScHoolboy Q: With NAV, Tue., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $45.

FOX THEATRE

Desert Dwellers: With Drumspyder, Dissolv, Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $25.
Yonder Mountain String Band: Fri., Dec. 27, Sat., Dec. 28, 8:30 p.m., $45.

GLOBE HALL

Chastity: Mon., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $12.
Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers: Tue., Dec. 17, Wed., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $27.
Supersuckers: Sat., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $20.
WILD: With Johnny Gates, Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Catching Flies: Fri., Nov. 29, 9 p.m., $14.
Mike Cooley: Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $27.
The North 41: Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $10.

LOST LAKE

4th Ave: With JAGMAC, Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $12.
NOTS: Tue., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $12.
Spendtime Palace and the Brazen Youth: Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $12.
Wheelchair Sports Camp: Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Andy C: Wed., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $30.
Dreamers: Fri., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Giuseppe Ottaviani: Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$25.
Tender: Sat., Feb. 15, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

MISSION BALLROOM

Keane: Fri., March 13, 8 p.m., $49.50-$125.

OGDEN THEATRE

American Authors and Magic Giant: With Public, Tue., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Caamp: Fri., Nov. 8, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $25.75-$30.
Dashboard Confessional: With Piebald, Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $35-$40.
Hanson: With Paul McDonald, Joshua & the Holy Rollers, Thu., Dec. 5, 7 p.m., $39.95.
The Lil Smokies: Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $25.75-$75.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Art Garfunkel: Tue., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $49.50-$85.
Dancing With the Stars: LIVE!: 2020 Tour: Wed., March 18, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$129.95.
Hairball: Sat., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.

SUMMIT

Laine Hardy: Thu., Dec. 5, 7 p.m., $27.50-$30.
Thrice: Tue., Jan. 28, 5:30 p.m., $27-$32.
Two Feet: Thu., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $25-$28.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >