Dashboard Confessional, Keane and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Dashboard Confessional, which just announced its The Best Ones of the Best Ones compilation, stops at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, February 22. Tickets, $40 to $80, go on sale Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m.

Keane headlines the Mission Ballroom on Friday, March 13, in support of its new album, Cause and Effect. Tickets, $55 to $125, go on sale Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m.

Art Garfunkel will be at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, November 19. Tickets are $49.50 to $85 and go on sale Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m.

Boombox: With GoodSex, Sat., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., $25-$28.

Circles Around the Sun: Sun., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Dirtwire: Sat., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Matisyahu: Sun., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$28.

Turkuaz: With Swatkins & the Positive Agenda, Fri., Dec. 27, 9 p.m., $30-$35.

BLACK SHEEP

Homesafe: Mon., Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m., $12-$15.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



Ezra Furman: Sat., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Railbenders: Fri., Dec. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Yola: Tue., Feb. 11, 7 p.m., $21.50-$25.

BOULDER THEATER

Arlo Guthrie: Performing Alice's Restaurant with Folk Uke, Wed., May 6, 8 p.m., $45-$55.

The Doo Wop Project: Mon., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$35.

Ekali: Sat., Nov. 23, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.

The Lil Smokies: Sat., Dec. 21, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.

Martin Sexton: Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$40.

Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas: Sun., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$50.

T-Pain: Mon., Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m., $32.50-$35.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

40 Oz. To Freedom (Sublime Tribute): Thu., Dec. 19, 8 & 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Dirtwire: Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Dragondeer: Thu., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

Lil Tjay: Wed., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $25.95-$100.

MIDIcinal Live Band: With Notorious Conduct, Future Joy, TheBusiness. ft. Tom Davidson, JusChill, Sat., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Ryan Caraveo: With Alec King, Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$60.

DAZZLE

Colorado Jazz Workshop Jazz Festival: Sat., Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m.-9:45 p.m., $10-$18.

Etienne Charles Creole Christmas: Mon., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $15-$35.

Generations of Bebop: Sat., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $10-$20.

Kenwood Dennard/Joe Anderies Collaboration Project: Sat., Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., $12-$27.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Parade Of Lasers 2019: Sat., Dec. 21, 7 p.m., $24.25-$34.25.

ScHoolboy Q: With NAV, Tue., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $45.

FOX THEATRE



Desert Dwellers: With Drumspyder, Dissolv, Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $25.

Yonder Mountain String Band: Fri., Dec. 27, Sat., Dec. 28, 8:30 p.m., $45.

GLOBE HALL



Chastity: Mon., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $12.

Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers: Tue., Dec. 17, Wed., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $27.

Supersuckers: Sat., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $20.

WILD: With Johnny Gates, Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $15.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Catching Flies: Fri., Nov. 29, 9 p.m., $14.

Mike Cooley: Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $27.

The North 41: Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $10.

LOST LAKE



4th Ave: With JAGMAC, Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $12.

NOTS: Tue., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $12.

Spendtime Palace and the Brazen Youth: Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $12.

Wheelchair Sports Camp: Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Andy C: Wed., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $30.

Dreamers: Fri., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $17-$20.

Giuseppe Ottaviani: Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$25.

Tender: Sat., Feb. 15, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

MISSION BALLROOM

Keane: Fri., March 13, 8 p.m., $49.50-$125.

OGDEN THEATRE

American Authors and Magic Giant: With Public, Tue., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30.

Caamp: Fri., Nov. 8, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $25.75-$30.

Dashboard Confessional: With Piebald, Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $35-$40.

Hanson: With Paul McDonald, Joshua & the Holy Rollers, Thu., Dec. 5, 7 p.m., $39.95.

The Lil Smokies: Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $25.75-$75.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Art Garfunkel: Tue., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $49.50-$85.

Dancing With the Stars: LIVE!: 2020 Tour: Wed., March 18, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$129.95.

Hairball: Sat., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.

SUMMIT



Laine Hardy: Thu., Dec. 5, 7 p.m., $27.50-$30.

Thrice: Tue., Jan. 28, 5:30 p.m., $27-$32.

Two Feet: Thu., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $25-$28.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.