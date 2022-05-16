Dazzle Hosts Mental Health Benefit Concert Tonight

Dazzle is highlighting Mental Health Awareness Month with a fundraiser tonight for United Suicide Survivors International, a Denver-based nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention.
"Dazzle is honored to be a part of letting others know they are not alone, even in their darkest moments. This fundraiser supports US and its mission to leverage the expertise of people directly impacted by suicide for large-scale change. We're all better because of it," says Dazzle owner Ronald Rossa.
“Our hearts are full of gratitude," adds US board president Dr. Sally Spencer-Thomas. "Thank you to Dazzle and the musicians for supporting us and celebrating Mental Health Month with us in such a fun and special way. We are honored to be the beneficiary.”
Tickets range from $15-$100, while those who have "lived experience" with mental illness or suicide qualify for a discount Doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. with a stellar lineup:
6 p.m.: Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts (Chandelier Stage)
7 p.m.: Cliff Siegel & His Trio (Gold Stage)
7:30 p.m.: Rekha Ohal & Her Trio (Chandelier Stage)
8 p.m.: Jean Milofsky & Her Trio (Gold Stage)
8:30 p.m.: Same Cloth with lead singer JoFoKe (Chandelier Stage)
If you are struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
Dazzle Benefit Concert for United Suicide Survivors International, 6 p.m. Monday, May 16, 1512 Curtis Street. Get tickets here.