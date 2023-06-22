Deadmau5, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong announced a headlining show at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, November 4. Tickets are $33.50-$50 and are on sale now.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale Dates
BELLCO THEATRE
The Reunion Tour: With Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David & Tamela Mann and Israel Houghton, Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh & Melissa Carper: Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$30
The Heavy Heavy: Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25
BOULDER THEATER
Tab Benoit: With The Rumble (feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.), Thu., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $27.50-$37.50
Noah Cyrus: The Hardest Part Tour: Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $30-$35
The Jayhawks: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $30-$37.50
Tennis: Pollen 2023 Tour: With Sam Evian, Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35
Welcome to Night Vale: Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35
Matroda: Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50
Meshell Ndegeocello: Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $25-$35
Béla Fleck: As We Speak: With Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $55-$65
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Brett Young: Dance With You: With Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer, Sun., Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., $45-$65
Myke Towers: La Vida Es Una Tour: Tue., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $65-$120
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: New Friends Tour 2023: With Michigander and Arlie, Tue., Dec. 12, 5:30 p.m., $32.50-$69.75
Bailey Zimmerman: Religiously, The Tour: With Josh Ross, Thu., Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., $39.75-$149.75
FOX THEATRE
LP Giobbi: Dead House (Dead & Co After Party): With Golden, Mon., July 3, 11:30 p.m., $25-$30
Colorado's Finest Underground Hip Hop: With Mike Wird, Zac Ivie, Dumb Luck, Indigenous Peoples, Oscify, Small Hands, Jade Elise, MoTree and LiftedFate, Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., $19-$2
Pool Sharks: With Phoebe Nix and Citrus, Fri., July 28, 9 p.m., $15-$18
A Very Jerry Birthday Bash: With Dave Abear's "A Very Jerry Band " and members of Steely Dead, Tue., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18
The Pamlico Sound: With Thunderboogie and Wild Love Tigress, Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Satsang: Wed., Aug. 9, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Cordovas: With Jane & Matthews, Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Jalen N'Gonda: Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Moon Hooch: Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $18-$20
The Mountain Goats: With Mikaela Davis, Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $45-$48
GLOBE HALL
Born Without Bones: With Lady Denim and A Place for Owls, Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15
Gatlin: I Sleep Fine Now Tour: Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $19-$54
GOTHIC THEATRE
Phillip Phillips: The Drift Back Tour: Mon., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $25
Durand Jones: North American Tour: Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $25
HI-DIVE
Dreadnought (Tour Kickoff Show): With Izthmi, Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $15
Spoon Benders: With Monsterwatch and Pilot the Machine, Sun., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Decent Criminal: With Ricky and DJ Alley Gator, Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Plack Blague: With Public Memory and Voight, Fri., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Roselit Bone: With Snakes and King Ropes, Thu., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Frankie and the Witch Fingers: With Wine Lips, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $22-$25
LARIMER LOUNGE
Vial: Tue., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $15
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Erin Rae: Lighten Up and Try Tour: With Skyway Man, Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $15
Arch Echo: With Stellar Circuits, Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $2
Mating Ritual: With Loviet, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$20
MARQUIS THEATER
For the Fallen Dreams: Tue., July 25, 6 p.m., $15
Innerspace: With Mosaic, Overslept and Liontortoise, Fri., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $15
Billy Raffoul: Thu., Oct. 19, 6 p.m., $18
BLÜ Eyes: With Avery Lynch, Sun., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $23
Frenship: Sat., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $25
MISSION BALLROOM
Moneybagg Yo: Larger Than Life Tour: With Luh Tyler and YTB Fatt, Tue., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
Reneé Rapp: Snow Hard Feelings Tour: With Alexander 23 and Towa Bird, Wed., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $40-$70
Ivan Cornejo: Sun., Sept. 24, 7 p.m.
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade: Hunt for Green October: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $55-$99.50
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: With Dogs in a Pile and Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Sat., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $33.50-$50
Heilung: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $60.50-$100.50
OGDEN THEATRE
The Brook and The Bluff: Bluebeard Tour 2023: With Bendigo Fletcher, Sun., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $25
Nothing, Nowhere: With SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress and UnityTX, Mon., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $27.50
The Wonder Years: The Greatest Generation 10th Anniversary Tour: With Anxious , Sweet Pill and Action/Adventure, Wed., Oct. 4, 6:45 p.m., $29.50
Gus Dapperton: With Abby Sage, Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $25
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
The Everyone Orchestra: Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $30-$37
Grandbrothers: Thu., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Phabo: Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $25-$50
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
The Bald & The Beautiful: A Live Podcast Recording: Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $39-$79
Kathleen Madigan: Sat., Nov. 11, 6 & 8:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Masego & Hiatus Kaiyote: Mon., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $59.95-$129.95
ZHU: The Grace Tour 2023: With Claptone, Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m.
deadmau5: Day of the deadmau5: Fri., Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 4, $59.50-$89.50
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Viewfinder: With No Better, Flora de la Luna, The Red Scare and Birdhouse View, Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $12-$15
The Patient Zeros (Vinyl Release Party): With Heated Bones and Bad Britton, Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Midcentury Llama: With Jean Claude & The Eclairs and Fern Roberts, Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Ha Ha Tonka: With Boot Gun, Thu., Aug. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Dead Feathers: With Love Gang, Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Deeper: With Worlds Worst and Gazes, Sun., Oct. 22, 8:30 p.m., $15
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Phum Viphurit: With Mild Orange and Brandon, Sat., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $29.50
Neon Trees: The Favorite Daze Tour: Mon., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $29.50
Senses Fail: With Holding Absence and Thousand Below, Thu., Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., $29
Tate McRae: Are We Flying Tour: Mon., Oct. 2, 6 p.m., $35
A R I Z O N A: Live for a Night: Tue., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $35-$50
Eladio Carrión: Thu., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $66
Baroness: Sweet Oblivion Tour 2023: With Ken Mode, Sat., Nov. 11, 6 p.m., $29.50
Foxing: With The Hotelier, Wed., Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m., $25
